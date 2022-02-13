Sweet Details About Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend & Their Low-Key Relationship

There is a lot resting on the shoulders of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow this Super Bowl Sunday.

But luckily Burrow he’ll have the support of longtime girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher – his biggest fan and the love of his life.

At just 25-years-old, Burrow has had a hugely successful career in college football at LSU, he even won the Heisman Trophy in 2019.

And he’s been continuing that success since being selected by the Bengals first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

But none of it would be possible without Holzmacher by his side.

Who is Joe Burrow’s girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher?

Burrow has been dating Holzmacher since they met in 2017 while attending The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio.

Olivia Holzmacher and Joe Burrow were long distance for 2 years.

After Burrow left OSU to go to Louisiana State University in 2018, the pair stuck it out despite the distance.

Burrow commemorated his move to LSU with a snap of himself and Holzmacher writing, “The first chapter was a pretty great one. Now it’s time to write the next one.”

A year later, Holzmacher was by his side as he took home the Heisman Trophy, appearing by his side at the ceremony.

Then in 2020 Holzmacher again wrote a touching tribute to Burrow when he was selected by the Bengals.

“Thankful to be by your side joe and to be a part of the past three seasons,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I’ve had the best experiences and met the best people along the way. So excited for what the future holds. Tonight will be once in a lifetime night for you.”

Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!

Olivia Holzmacher lives in Ohio.

She appears to have been born and raised in Mason, Ohio and attended Mason High School before going to OSU.

Though, she currently spends a lot of time on the road, traveling to Burrow’s games across the country.

Olivia Holzmacher has a job with Kroger.

According to her LinkedIn, Holzmacher has been working as the Senior Process Specialist & Analyst at The Kroger Company since 2019.

Prior to this she had worked as a supervisor at Lifetime Fitness while attending LSU where she graduated with a degree in data analytics.

Olivia Holzmacher regularly shows support for Joe Burrow.

From snaps at games to sweet couple photos, Holzmacher’s social media is filled with references to her relationship with Burrow and capturing memories of his career.

There is no doubt she’ll take this same support with her into the stadium on Super Bowl Sunday.

Alice Kelly is a senior news and entertainment editor for YourTango. Based out of Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest. Keep up with her Twitter for more.