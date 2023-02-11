Inside Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts' Rumored Relationship With AI Professional Bry Burrows

At last, the biggest NFL football game of the year has arrived, and it is shaping up to be one for the history books.

For the first time in NFL history, 2023 Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks, with the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, 27, facing off with the Phildelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts, 24.

And the pair's skills as athletes look to put Sunday's game in the record books as well, with both QBs in the running for MVP over the course of the season.

So who will be at Glendale, Arizona's State Farm Stadium to accompany Hurts to his momentous first Super Bowl?

Who is Jalen Hurts' girlfriend?

Despite keeping his love life private, fans have unearthed the NFL star's low-key relationship to a very accomplished woman.

Jalen Hurts is rumored to be dating IBM AI Partner Bryonna "Bry" Rivera Burrows.

Both Hurts and Burrows have kept mum about their relationship—neither has spoken to the press about it nor have they shared it on their social media profiles.

But the two are said to have been together since college, and made a public acknowledgment of their relationship last month.

Burrows and Hurts made their first public appearance on the field after January's NFC Championship game.

The two made major waves last month when Burrows joined Hurts in celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles' big win that sent them to this year's Super Bowl.

The two were seen walking hand-in-hand after the game, in which the Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49'ers 31-7 at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field—and the big reveal has broken plenty of NFL fans' hearts.

Many were surprised by the big reveal, given how tight-lipped the pair have been and how big the moment was—Hurts has never posted a photo with Burrows to his Instagram, and Burrows' Instagram profile is private.

But their relationship is definitely not new, and the pair are said to have been together for years now.

Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrows are said to have been college sweethearts since 2016 when they first met at the University of Alabama.

Both Hurts and Burrows attended the celebrated NCAA Southern Conference school, where Hurts was once Number 1 on the depth chart.

He played three seasons at Bama under celebrated coach Nick Saban and led the Crimson Tide to the 2017 national championship game.

Hurts transferred to play football at the University of Oklahoma during his senior year in 2019 and was drafted into the NFL by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020.

But it seems he and Burrows kept their relationship going strong despite the distance.

Bry Burrows graduated from the University of Alabama in 2017, where she had a distinguished academic career.

Burrows is far more than just a celebrated NFL player's girlfriend—she is an accomplished professional in her own right.

Originally from Kennesaw, Georgia, Burrows earned a Bachelor's in Arts and Sciences with a double major in Spanish and Political Science at Alabama.

She was also a candidate for Homecoming Queen in 2016, and a member of the University of Alabama's Honors College according to her LinkedIn profile.

She was also a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, which is "the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African American college-educated women" in America.

Burrows went on to attend graduate school at Alabama as well, earning an MBA from the Manderson Graduate School at the Culverhouse College of Business, where she was MBA class president.

Bry Burrows has had a high-profile career in the tech industry at IBM, where she now works in Artificial Intelligence.

Given her distinguished academic resume, it's no surprise that Burrows immediately launched a successful career in tech right out of graduate school.

She joined the sales team at IBM in 2019, quickly working her way up the corporate ladder.

She has also done extensive charity work, including advancing diversity and inclusion efforts in the tech industry.

Today, she is an AI Partner at a Fortune 500 company, working on its artificial intelligence product Watson.

You may remember Watson as the AI that beat Number Two all-time "Jeopardy!" champion Ken Jennings in 2011, winning $1 million on the iconic gameshow.

So will we see Bry Burrows in the stands cheering on Jalen Hurts—not to mention rocking out to Rihanna in the Super Bowl Halftime Show—when we tune into Fox for the 6:30 kick-off on Super Bowl Sunday?

That remains to be seen, but one thing seems to be certain—despite their skyrocketing careers, Hurts and Burrows seem to be going strong, much to many female NFL fans' chagrin!

John Sundholm is a news and entertainment writer who covers pop culture, social justice and human interest topics.