Tanner Buchanan & Addison Rae Share Steamy Kiss At The MTV Awards — How Did Girlfriend Lizze Broadway React?

After Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan’s kiss onstage at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, many people — including their exes and significant others — had some interesting responses on social media.

Rae, 20, and Buchanan, 22, are set to star opposite one another in the “She’s All That” remake, “He’s All That.”

And after watching them lock lips on live TV, many will be looking forward to seeing the onscreen chemistry.

The pair were presenting the award for Best Kiss, which went to “Outer Banks” star and real-life couple, Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline.

These two then shared a kiss of their own but not before Rae and Buchanan had already stolen the show, exchanging a kiss of their own.

Who is Tanner Buchanan’s girlfriend, Lizze Broadway?

The “Cobra Kai” star seems to keep his relationship relatively private on social media (maybe so he can kiss co-stars without too much commotion).

But, there’s still plenty to know about Buchanan’s actor girlfriend and how she reacted to his smooch with Addison Rae.

Tanner Buchanan's gf, Lizze Broadway, is an actress.

Living up to her last name, Broadway, 23, is a thespian in her own right. She has appeared in several small roles in “Shameless,” “The Rookie,” and “Here And Now.”

Last year, she appeared in “American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules,” a spin-off of the “American Pie” franchise, in which she played Steve Stifler’s cousin.

She will soon appear as a character named Emma in the as-yet-untitled spinoff of "The Boys" on Amazon.

The actress's birthday is February 16, 1998 and she was born and raised in Toledo, Ohio.

She has also worked as a model, and once won the International Model and Talent Competition.

Broadway seems to have supported Buchanan’s MTV Awards appearance.

Unlike Hall, Broadway doesn’t seem too worked up about seeing Rae and Buchanan kiss.

She shared an image of Buchanan on the red carpet ahead of the award show in her Instagram stories, with the caption “Bring me popcorn.”

Photo: Lizze Broadway on Instagram

Broadway didn’t comment on the kiss after it happened, but some social media users did flood her Instagram comments with messages of support following the show.

Others rightfully pointed out that both Broadway and Buchanan are actors and probably have a mutual understanding about having to kiss other people in the name of show business!

Buchanan and Broadway have been together for more than three years.

Both Buchanan and Broadway tend to reserve their social media for professional purposes and haven't shared many posts of themselves together.

We do have some insight into their relationship through their Instagram accounts.

Buchanan shared a photo of rose petals scattered down a hallway back in 2018.

He captioned the image, “What you do when the person you love comes to visit,” tagging Broadway.

The couple had presumably started dating sometime just before this.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Broadway and Buchanan have a shared YouTube channel.

The couple made their relationship more public in 2019 when they started their joint YouTube channel, “Lizze & Tanner.”

Their about page states, "We don't know what the heck we are doing, but come along on our journey as we figure it out. x"

The pair only has one video together, a vlog documenting their time at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con where Buchanan was doing promo for “Cobra Kai.”

How did Addison Rae's ex-boyfriend Bryce Hall react to the kiss?

Some fans wondered how Addison Rae's ex-boyfriend Bryce Hall would be feeling after the steamy display, but who we really need to check in on is Buchanan’s girlfriend, Lizze Broadway.

Rae’s fellow TikTok star and former boyfriend, Bryce Hall tweeted, “sucks, but moving on,” shortly after the show aired.

sucks, but moving on — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) May 17, 2021

Lizze Broadway was a little coyer with her reaction, and the two seem to still be happily together, so ...

Maybe Hall should take notes!

Alice Kelly is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York. Catch her covering all things social justice, news, and entertainment. Keep up with her on Twitter for more.