Billie Eilish's Boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce Accused Of Racism & Homophobia In Old Social Media Posts

Billie Eilish and her boyfriend, Matthew Tyler Vorce, might be in a fairly new relationship, but they're already running into some problems as fans have resurfaced old posts allegedly made by Vorce.

The famed pop singer is off the market but in the firing line as fans are expressing their disappointment over what they say are racist and homophobic posts to a Facebook account believed to belong to Vorce.

Vorce and Eilish were first seen together in April 2021, strolling and snuggling in California. At the time, eyebrows were raised about the couple's large age gap. Vorce is 29 years old, while Eilish is just 19.

Undeterred, the pair stepped out on a trip to Disneyland looking as cozy as ever. However, more scrutiny has been cast on the relationship recently with the emergence of Vorce's alleged posts.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: Billie Eilish’s fans upset with resurfaced homophobic and racist statements allegedly made by Billie’s new boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce (29). Billie and Matthew were recently seen together at Disney. pic.twitter.com/BHCePrXkZJ — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 13, 2021

The posts show a Facebook account named "Matthew Tyler Vorce" using the N-word, a homophobic slur, making anti-Asian remarks and shaming women.

The alleged screenshots paint an unflattering picture of Eilish's new man, with some reportedly going so far as burning her merch.

But, based on the couple's reaction to the posts, there could be more than meets the eye.

Who is Billie Eilish's rumored boyfriend, Matthew Tyler Vorce?

Here is everything you need to know about Eilish's apparent partner, their relationship and how they've responded to accusations made against him of homophobia and racism.

Eilish and Vorce were first seen together in April.

Eilish and Vorce were photographed in Santa Barbara over the weekend of April 18, when they were spotted out getting coffee with Eilish’s sweet pit bull, Shark.

They seemed to get cozy, as Vorce wrapped an arm around Eilish while they waited for their drinks.

Vorce is an actor.

Vorce is known for his roles in short films including "Itsy Bitsy Spiders" (2013), "I Wasn’t Me" (2015), and feature-length productions like "Dark Hours: Typee" (2016).

He also appears in the upcoming comedy short, "The Curse of Frank Sinatra."

The actor has also starred in several theater productions, including "Blood Alley" and "Creep-Lore" in 2017.

Vorce is also a man of many talents.

Some of his other skills include modern dance, modeling, and playing the drums. He is also trained in improv comedy performance. He enjoys sports such as snowboarding, golf, and ice hockey.

He is also a writer and has written several screenplays, sketches, and poems he shares on social media.

Like Eilish, Vorce adores phantasmagoria.

Billie Eilish is known for the dark themes in her songs and disturbing visuals in her music videos and general branding. The musician said in an interview with the New York Times that she loves “freaking people out.”

Vorce also seems to have a penchant for horror. His Instagram account is rife with violent and macabre images, and the actor often appears smeared with fake blood.

He is a Halloween enthusiast who includes many frightening themes in his work.

Vorce’s tattoos reflect his love for all things creepy.

The artist has ink of the word “creep” on his wrist, as well as a scream tattoo on his right bicep.

His other body art includes an occult symbol and an anatomically correct heart inked over his own.

He co-created a horror podcast

Vorce recently worked on a podcast called “Searching For Putty Man,” a fictional investigative horror narrative that came out in late March but has since been removed from streaming services.

Vorce was excited about the project, however, and said that he hoped it would be an interactive experience for its listeners.

“Every place in the story has major energy connected to it and [you can] physically go to every place,” Vorce said. “So to be able to listen to us go through these experiences and be in the same place and walk in our footsteps I think would be a lot of fun.”

He knows Eilish’s family.

Vorce's Instagram page follows and is followed by Eilish’s mom and brother.

He also follows Eilish herself, although she does not follow him back. To be fair, the singer doesn't follow anyone on Instagram.

Vorce is also close with his own mother, Jana Reddick, who he often praises in his posts.

Vorce is probably a Virgo.

Vorce is believed to have been born on September 10, 1991, meaning his astrological sign is Virgo.

Virgos are known for being reliable, artistic, and hard workers. Eilish herself is a Sagittarius, traits of which include optimism and energy.

He’s thought to be a staunch feminist.

Vorce is passionately pro-choice and spoke out against the abortion bans sweeping the country in May 2019.

“Men shouldn’t be making laws about women’s bodies,” the actor emphasized in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Eilish also took a stance on this issue, telling Variety at the time that she was infuriated by the new laws.

“Women should say, should do and feel and be exactly what they want,” Eilish said. “Men should not make women’s choices.”

Eilish appeared to confirm her relationship with Vorce last week.

Eilish briefly changed her Instagram bio to "taken" a couple of days before her Disney date, seemingly confirmed that she and Vorce are official.

billie eilish updated her bio on instagram from “19” to “taken ” pic.twitter.com/cobzN4TUMk — em loves ash (@ishedthelayers) June 11, 2021

That said, she has since taken the confirmation out of her bio.

The young star has previously stated that she has learned to give very little away when it comes to dating someone.

“I definitely want to keep [relationships] private,” the singer said in a radio interview. “I've had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I've had, with the tiny amount that I've let the world see, I regret.”

Eilish previously dated rapper Brandon Quentin Adams, which she revealed this year in her documentary, "Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry." After apparently dating for under a year, the former couple parted ways in 2019, and Eilish has had no other public relationships.

Vorce and Eilish have responded to the offensive posts.

Vorce responded to an Instagram comment from a fan defending one of his problematic posts labeling it as "irony."

Vorce replied, "FINALLY," appearing to confirm that no harm was meant by his posts.

Other Instagram users believed to be friends with Vorce argued that Vorce had "changed" and unlearned some of these offensive attitudes in the years since the posts which were timestamped between 2011 and 2017.

Billie Eilish and Matthew Tyler Vorce were recently seen at Disney. Billie liked a post calling out her fandom and claiming the alleged posts were made up. pic.twitter.com/fHBiAEkQLc — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 13, 2021

Eilish appeared to address the posts also by liking an Instagram that said the posts were "made up" and labeled her fans as "embarrassing" for attacking Vorce online.

Vorce does not currently have a public Facebook page, so the veracity of the posts cannot be confirmed.

