His daughter's success is no fluke.

Billie Eilish's parents, dad Patrick O'Connell and mom Maggie Baird, aren't strangers to the spotlight.

Her dad is an actor with a bit of a career of his own. Though he's by no means an "A-lister," he's found himself in more than a few A-list releases, including Iron Man and The West Wing. He has proud Irish roots, though he was born in the United States. And he's stayed steadily working as an actor for many years.

Yet, these days, he's known more for the rousing success of his daughter and her brother, songwriter Finneas O'Connell.

And that's quite the testament to how successful Patrick truly is, indeed.

We've already gone over the history of Elilish's mom, Maggie Baird — but who is Billie Elish's dad, Patrick O'Connell?

Let's look at what we know about him.

1. Who is Billie Eilish's dad, Patrick O'Connell?

He's in the entertainment industry as well.

Even though the "popular" story about Billie Eilish is that she rose out of obscurity to become a beloved pop superstar, the reality is she had a few metaphorical legs up when it comes to the "head start" of her career.

Her father, Patrick O'Connell, is an actor with a long resume that includes roles in Iron Man and The West Wing. His longtime wife, Maggie Baird, is also an actress and producer, and his son, Finneas, is a Grammy-winning songwriter and musician.

So, the O'Connell family had more than their fair share of connections in the entertainment industry to get their daughter to the right places and in front of the right names.

2. O'Connell and Baird homeschooled Eilish and her brother.

When Eilish was born, O'Connell and Baird decided it was prudent to homeschool both her and her brother. As a result, this homeschooling allowed them both to pursue creative pursuits in music.

And, based on his Instagram page, it seems like he's got some interest in music, as well! Check out this photo of O'Connell jamming away on a keyboard.

3. And Eilish said she was the better for it.

Eilish had nothing but good things to say about her parents' decision to homeschool her. "I learned how to do math by cooking with my mom …I learned, like, how to build s**t from my dad. What I'm saying is I learned s**t in life …I feel like when you're sat down and somebody's like shoving things in your throat, you're not gonna want to eat them," she said about her homeschooling experience.

4. The pronunciation of Eilish's stage name is a nod to O'Connell's Irish roots.

Although Eilish has both Irish and Scottish roots, O'Connell is an American of Irish descent. Eilish is so proud of this heritage, in fact, that she says the correct pronunciation of her stage name is "Eye-Lish," so that it sounds like "Irish," and not — as is commonly thought — "Aye-Lish."

5. But O'Connell needed a bit of help in getting Eilish here.

In an interview with Eilish's mom , the question of how to "produce a Billie Eilish" came up by shock jock Howard Stern. But Baird's answer was just as shocking as the question: it turns out that Eilish was conceived with the help of a fertility clinic. Baird even said that O'Connell needed to be "in a dark room, by himself" when Eilish was conceived.

6. Regardless of how she got to the top, Eilish is grateful to be there, and credits her parents for getting her there.

Eilish has frequently credited her parents — Baird and O'Connell — for helping her get to where she is today. What's more, she continues to work with her brother, who is her primary songwriter, and through it all, she says she takes none of it for granted. "People ask me what I want to have accomplished in 10 years. What I say is, I don’t want to have taken all of this for granted," she said.

