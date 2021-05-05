70 Iconic Billie Eilish Quotes & Song Lyrics To Inspire You To Be Unapologetically You

Billie Eilish, whose full name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell, sky-rocketed to fame practically overnight after uploading her first single, "ocean eyes," to SoundCloud in 2015.

Now known for hit songs like "bad guy," "when the party's over," "You Should See Me in a Crown," and "xanny," the 18- (soon to be 19-) year-old singer has a devoted legion of fans of all ages.

The singer Billboard called "pop's most impressive 15-year-old" gained such popularity in large part because she and her music are at once highly relatable and deeply poetic, as evidenced in quotes from both her interviews and song lyrics.

In the music she co-writes with her producer and brother Finneas, Eilish perfectly captures the essence of feelings like love, heartbreak, depression, loneliness, joy, pain, and everything in between.

Billie Eilish's quotes are so inspiring because, despite her young age, she's an old soul who's offered some great pearls of wisdom we can all enjoy and relate to.

Many people turn to music for strength and understanding when they're feeling a certain kind of way. It's artists like Billie Eilish that help people make it through the toughest times in life.

Eilish is a constantly changing representation of being unapologetically yourself — most recently she broke the record for being the fastest ever Instagram post to generate over a million likes — a record she's managed to break 6 times already.

Her recent bombshell Vogue cover photoshoot brilliantly reveals her transformation into womanhood — living life on her own terms and calling the shots the way she wants them, Eilish is unafraid to be who she wants to be, and she encourages her dedicated fans, many of whom are young, impressionable girls and women, to do the same.

Her emotional lyrics, magical voice and powerful messages create music that's guaranteed to stir all kinds of feelings as you listen.

The Best Billie Eilish Quotes:

1. “People are terrified of me, and I want them to be.”

2. “There are always going to be bad things. But you can write it down and make a song out of it.”

3. “I like to be in control of how I look and how I feel and how I act.”

4. "if you can’t dance to a song, it’s not a song.”

5. “I’m not going to say I’m cool because I don’t really feel that. I just don’t care at all, and I guess that’s what people think is cool.”

6. “In the public eye, girls and women with strong perspectives are hated. If you’re a girl with an opinion, people just hate you. There are still people who are afraid of successful women, and that’s so lame.”

7. “I’ve always done whatever I want and always been exactly who I am.”

8. “I’m gonna make what I want to make, and other people are gonna like what they’re gonna like. It doesn’t really matter.”

9. “People think you have to go through something to write about it, and you absolutely do not. You can write about, like, a shoe. It’s a story.”

10. “I don’t even call them fans. I don’t like that. They’re literally just a part of my life; they’re a part of my family. I don’t think of them as on a lower level than me. I don’t think I’m anything but equal to all of them. So yeah, they’re basically all of my siblings.”

11. “People have so much going on in their heads. I’m like, If you could write a song, you’d feel so much better!”

12. “What makes a song last is real content from a mind that is thinking a little bit harder about certain things. A lot of artists don’t really think that hard.”

13. "When we made the beat for 'My Strange Addiction,' it reminded me of the song they play when they do the Scarn dance [on an episode of 'The Office']... I thought that was really funny, so we literally just ripped the audio from Netflix and put it in the song, not at all thinking that they would say yes to it and we'd be able to put it out. Also, it's about strange addictions, and 'The Office' is mine."

14. “Time is kind of an amazing thing because you can do so much with it. I think people underestimate time… I don’t want to just sit on my phone for hours.”

15. “Nothing really scares me, to be honest.”

16. "Clothing and fashion are kind of my security blanket, almost."

17. "All of the Vines that were acted & setup & had nice cameras, those weren't the good Vines. The good Vines were, like, a random little kid in the middle of a forest, like, yelling."

18. "It's rare for anyone to value the opinions of a teenage girl."

19. "In real life, I'm a really smiley person. I smile when I talk and I laugh."

20. “I don’t know how to function without music. When I’m not making it, I’m listening to it. It gives me courage and takes care of my mind.”

21. "If I'm in a bad mood, or if I'm uncomfortable, it's probably what I'm wearing that's making me feel that way."

22. "I'm a really particular person. I want it my way."

23. "Me and my brother get along super well. We're, like, best friends. So we'll stay up until, like, five just talking because we get along and, you know, it's cool. And he respects my opinions, and I respect his, even if we don't have the same opinions, but a lot of the time we do."

24. "I had a period in my life where I decided that I would never be bored again and that, if I had any free time at all, I would make plans, and I would always be doing things. It actually was great for a year or so, but then I lost all of my friends."

25. "I love people talking about me; I love anybody just looking at me."

Billie Eilish Song Lyrics

26. "Call me friend, but keep me closer." — "when the party's over"

27. "If I love you was a promise, would you break it if you're honest?" — "idontwannabeyouanymore"

28. "Tore my shirt to stop you bleeding, but nothing ever stops you leaving." — "when the party's over"

29. "I lost myself again, but I remember you." — "Six Feet Under"

30. "As long as I'm here, no one can hurt you." — "everything i wanted"

31. "I've learned to lose you, can't afford to." — "when the party's over"

32. "There's nothing you could do or say, I can’t escape the way I love you." — "i love you"

33. "Burning cities and napalm skies, fifteen flares inside those ocean eyes." — "ocean eyes"

34. "I just wanna make you feel okay, but all you do is look the other way." — "wish you were gay"

35. "If we were meant to be we would have been by now." — "watch"

36. "Only you know the way I break." — "idontwannabeyouanymore"

37. "You're italic, I'm in bold." — "COPYCAT"

38. "You'd say you'd stay, but then you'd run." — "Bored"

39. "I'll sit and watch your car burn with the fire that you started in me." — "watch"

40. "I just wish you could feel what you say." — "idontwannabeyouanymore"

41. "Our love is six feet under. I can't help but wonder." — "Six Feet Under"

42. "I could lie, say I like it like that, like it like that." — "when the party's over"

43. "Even if you know that you don't own me, I'll let you play the role." — "bad guy"

44. "You got your finger on the trigger, but your trigger finger's mine." — "COPYCAT"

45. "You can pretend you don't miss me. You can pretend you don't care." — "bitches broken hearts"

46. "I'm scared, I've never fallen from quite this high." — "ocean eyes"

47. "You were my life, but life is far away from fair." — "No Time To Die"

48. "So you're a tough guy, like it really rough guy, just can't get enough guy, chest always so puffed guy." — "bad guy"

49. "My turn to ignore ya. Don't say I didn't warn ya." — "All the Good Girls Go to Hell"

50. "Fool me once, fool me twice. Are you death or paradise?" — "No Time To Die"

51. "If teardrops could be bottled, there'd be swimming pools filled by models." — "idontwannabeyouanymore"

52. "If I could change the way that you see yourself, you wouldn't wonder why you hear 'They don't deserve you.''" — "everything i wanted"

53. "I'm not okay, I feel so scattered." — "Listen Before I Go"

54. "If our grave was watered by the rain, would roses bloom?" — "Six Feet Under"

55. "Stitches into all your bitches broken hearts." — "bitches broken hearts"

56. "I don't belong to anyone, but everybody knows my name." — "COPYCAT"

57. "They called me weak, like I'm not just somebody's daughter." — "everything i wanted"

58. "It's probably somethin' that shouldn't be said out loud. Honestly, I thought that I would be dead by now." — "bury a friend"

59. "If they knew what they said would go straight to my head, what would they say instead?" — "everything i wanted"

60. "Be my reliever ’cause I don’t self medicate." — "My Strange Addiction"

61. "I'm that bad type, make your mama sad type, make your girlfriend mad type, might seduce your dad type." — "bad guy"

62. "You said she's scared of me? I mean, I don't see what she sees but maybe it's 'cause I'm wearing your cologne." — "bad guy"

63. "Your silence is my favorite sound." — "You Should See Me In A Crown"

64. "Watch me make 'em bow one by one by one." — "You Should See Me In A Crown"

65. "Why aren't you scared of me? Why do you care for me? When we all fall asleep, where do we go?" — "bury a friend"

66. "I've been watchin' you for some time, can't stop starin' at those ocean eyes." — "ocean eyes"

67. "I'm in their secondhand smoke, still just drinking canned Coke. I don't need a Xanny to feel better." — "Xanny"

68. "All the good girls go to Hell, 'cause even God herself has enemies." — "All the Good Girls Go to Hell"

69. "Don't ask questions you don't wanna know." — "My Strange Addiction"

70. "I'm only good at being bad." — "bad guy"

Lauren Margolis is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.