Ariana Grande And Dalton Gomez Are Married! Details About Her New Husband

Congratulations are in order for Ariana Grande and her new husband Dalton Gomez!

After a whirlwind courtship and a six-month engagement, Grande and Gomez announced they are now married, having tied the knot this weekend in what a rep for the "Positions" singer told People was a "tiny and intimate celebration of less than 20 people.

"The room was so happy and full of love," the spokesperson said. "The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

According to TMZ, the pair was married in Montecito, California, in an informal ceremony.

While Ariana Grande is one of the most popular pop stars of her generation, her new husband mostly stays out of the spotlight — and we're curious to know more about him.

Who is Ariana Grande's husband, Dalton Gomez?

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Dalton Gomez, including details about the stunning custom ring he had made for Grande.

Gomez and Grande first sparked dating rumors earlier this year.

Paparazzi video caught Grande kissing a then-unknown man while at Bar Louie in Northridge, California in Feb. 2020.

They weren't on a solo date, though. They were joined by Grande's other friends, and the group arrived a little after one in the morning.

Grande ordered water and requested that the DJ at the pub change the song when her hit, "God Is A Woman" started playing — not that we can blame her for that, because it had to be a bit awkward.

The group stayed for about 30 minutes before leaving, and Grande opted not to partake in any alcohol.

Grande was linked to Mikey Foster around the same time.

After Grande's song with Social House, "Boyfriend," dropped last year, there were rumors that she was dating Mikey Foster, who starred in the video.

But the man in the new video didn't look much like him, and Grande's brother, Frankie, tweeted at the time that his sister was actually single, though he had since deleted the tweet.

Either way, it seemed like Foster was not the man in question.

Fans debated whether or not the woman in the photos was even Grande.

While fans on Twitter were busy trying to figure out who the guy with Grande was, many were doubtful that she was even the woman in the video.

Given the fact that Grande reportedly talked to the sources about not playing her song, it seems likely that it was her, but that didn't stop fans from having their doubts.

"It could be, but with all those people pretending to be her and being obsessive with her it's really hard to tell," one fan tweeted. "I don't think Ariana Grande would really need a boyfriend right now bc of her health and that sh*t. Just putting it out there."

Grande's mystery man was eventually revealed to be real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

The mystery man who soon appeared in Grande's social media feed was identified as real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

Though his face was obscured in her Instagram stories, you could see him playing with Grande's pooch, Toulouse, and sources said that the couple had already been together for several months.

Dalton appeared alongside Grande in music video for her song "Stuck with You" with Justin Bieber in May 2020.

Gomez makes an appearance toward the very end of the video, although his head and face are out of the frame for the most part.

Then in June, Dalton and Grande made their relationship Instagram official.

Grande posted a collage of photos shortly before her 27th birthday, including one of her and Dalton snuggling up together.

Gomez works for luxury real estate brand Aaron Kirman Group.

The group did $528,000,000 in residential real estate in the last year, according to their site.

Gomez is a real estate agent with Aaron Kirman Group or AKG and his bio on the site reads as follows:

"Born and raised Southern California native and a 5 year veteran of the Luxury Real Estate Market, Dalton Gomez serves as the sole buyers agent for Aaron Kirman. Additionally, he served as the Director of Operations for Aaron Kirman Group during his first 3 years with the company, running all day-to-day operations of the top luxury real estate team in LA.



From this vast experience, Mr. Gomez now holds one of the largest rolodexes of A-list buyers and is already connecting many high profile deals across the city. More recently, he has represented significant sales including Pierre Koenig's Case Study #21 and Craig Ellwood's Case Study #16. Along with Mr. Kirman, Dalton also represents the only Oscar Niemeyer House in North America and many other notable works by architects such as Neutra, Lautner, A. Quincy Jones, etc."

Dalton and Grande announced their engagement on December 20, 2020.

"They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled," a source said of the pair's engagement.

Grande showed off her massive diamond engagement ring in an Instagram post reading "forever and n some."

After her very public whirlwind romance with Pete Davidson in 2018, a source said that Ariana wanted to keep her current relationship private.

"Ariana doesn't want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton," the source said.

Congrats to the happy couple!

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.