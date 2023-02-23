Meet 'Outer Banks' Star Drew Starkey's Rumored Girlfriend & Learn All About His Past Relationships

Many have been wanting to know all the details on Drew Starkey’s girlfriend, thanks to the buzz around season 3 of Netflix’s "Outer Banks"

In the series "Outer Banks," Starkey plays the villainous and slightly deranged character of Rafe Cameron.

But if recent evidence is anything to go off, Starkey may be taken.

Who is Drew Starkey dating?

While he has yet to publicly confirm any romantic relationships, fans have their speculations about who Starkey's girlfriend is.

Drew Starkey is rumored to be dating Odessa A’zion.

The 29-year-old actor has been seen out and about with A'zion, 22, on a number of occasions, sparking romance rumors.

A’zion is known for her roles in "Fam," "Grand Army" and the 2022 film "Hellraiser," in which she co-starred with Starkey.

In an October 2022 interview with ScreenRant, Starkey discussed the romantic connection he and A'zion portrayed in their character Trevor and Jamie.

"The relationship between the two kind of goes along with the theme of desire and temptation. What you want in your life or what you desire, ultimately the further you go into it, it just hurts you more and more. It was really fun to play," the American actor explained.

The two have appeared in several social media posts together, and seem to be best friends. However, fans are theorizing that their relationship is romantic.

In November 2022, the actress wished Starkey a happy birthday via Instagram with the caption “Happy birthday Joseph. Keep eating that pb n j once a day, it’s really good for ur bones. P.s. don’t play hat wars unless you want to not be alive.”

A’zion previously dated Jaden Smith, who she began dating in 2018. In May of that year, he accompanied her to prom, sharing a photo of them dressed up on Twitter with the caption “We Went To Prom, This Picture Describes The Experience.” A year later, it seemed the two had split.

A'zion was later linked to TikToker Quen Blackwell in 2021. The two appeared in many social media posts together but their relationship was never confirmed to be more than friends.

A'zion was last seen on Blackwell's Instagram in April 2022, and now appears to be in a relationship with Starkey.

Odessa A'zion and Drew Starkey were seen getting close at Poguelandia.

A'zion was by Starkey's side for February 18th's "Pougelandia," an event to promote "Outer Banks."

Fans spotted the two enjoying live music together and hanging out backstage. One particular video appears to show the "Love, Simon" star caressing A'zion's back.

Drew Starkey was previously linked to Claire Van Der Linden.

Outside of the rumors swirling between him and A’zion, Starkey hasn’t been romantically linked with anyone other than Claire Van der Linden.

Van der Linden is also an actress known for her work in the short film "The Radical Notion of Gene Mutation," "Empire," and "Knives and Skin."

Starkey and Van der Linden co-starred in "The Radical Notion of Gene Mutation" while Starkey was a student at Western Carolina University in North Carolina.

The actor is a North Carolina native who attended St. Stephens High School.

Van der Linden appeared sporadically on Starkey's Instagram throughout the early 2010s but hasn't been seen since a now-deleted snap he shared in 2014.

