Fans Think Angus Cloud Is Secretly Dating An Actress Who Made A Subtle Appearance On ‘Euphoria’

Euphoria’s second season is all anyone talks about these days, and with the amount of popularity it’s driven, it’s no surprise that the stars acting on the show themselves are also getting a lot of attention.

It seems like every other day, Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney are trending on Twitter while everyone discusses their thoughts and theories about on and off-screen drama and romance.

Angus Cloud, who plays Fezco, has recently hit the spotlight following fan theories that he might be dating another actress on the show — and it’s not Maude Apatow (sorry Fexi fans).

Cloud has been linked to background actor Sydney Martin after images of the two circulated on social media.

Who is Angus Cloud’s rumored girlfriend, Sydney Martin?

Martin is an actress and model who had a minor role in Euphoria.

On the first episode of season 2, titled “Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door,” Martin is credited with playing “bikini girl” as she sits by the pool and delivers a single line.

She’s talking to Ashtray by the pool before he gets a call from Fez telling him to get the car ready, causing him to get up and leave when she says “Wait, where are you going?”

Martin even shared the scene to her own TikTok account.

Sydney Martin is originally from Alaska.

Martin who was born on September 19, 2000, was raised in Anchorage, Alaska but moved to LA at 18 years old to pursue acting.

She is reportedly self managed and has modeled for clothing brands like BoutineLA, Pretty Little Thing, Icon Swim. She has also stared in music videos for Chris Brown, Snoop Dogg, Roddy Ricch and Young Thug.

Sydney Martin had a tough upbringing.

In an interview with Voyage LA, Martin discussed being raised by single mom.

"I was six and my dad walked out, our house burned down when I was nine, we lived in our motorhome, homeless, waiting for the rebuild," she said, "I struggle with depression and anxiety."

Fortunately, Martin says these experiences have only made her stronger.

DeuxMoi sources claimed Angus Cloud and Sydney Martin are secretly dating.

An anonymous tip given to DeuxMoi claims the pair are in a "low-key" relationship and cites TikTok hints and an Instagram story that was deleted from Martin's accounts.

'Euphoria' fans have been flooding Sydney Martin's comments.

As the dating rumors swirl, Martin is no doubt fielding plenty of questions about Cloud. Her most recent TikToks include comments asking her whether or not she’s dating Cloud or asking how he’s doing.

Some people think that she’s just trying to “drum up PR for herself” since she hasn’t quite landed any big roles in the entertainment industry.

“They don’t follow each other, but apparently they’re very lowkey,” continued the DeuxMoi post. “She even reposted a pic of Angus on her insta story the other day.”

The actress's Instagram account is now private but people were able to grab the photo that was posted where she and Cloud look snug — holding each other while she kisses him on the cheek.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Follow him on Twitter here.