Kim Kardashian's 'Sustainable' Skincare Brand Actually Uses Twice As Much Packaging

Kim Kardashian’s newest business venture is days away from being released to the public, and fans are already sharing their concerns over the products she has been advertising.

SKKN by Kim boasts a “sustainable” product packaging for its nine products, but fans are already concerned that the brand is more wasteful than it appears.

How sustainable is SKKN by Kim Kardashian?

The official press release for Kardashian’s skincare line claims that the products are “grounded in the brand's ethos of sustainability.”

This means “clean ingredients,” the details of which are still not specified, and “refillable packaging.”

However, this so-called sustainable packaging is already confusing fans.

Consumers have called SKKN’s excess packaging ‘wasteful.’

A video posted on the SKKN Instagram page appears to demonstrate what this “refillable” packaging looks like.

The video shows one solid, perfectly usable container being placed into another outer layer.

“Please correct me if I’m missing something,” one person commented, “Why does that standalone pump with a dispenser need to go into another container?”

“Personally I would just buy the refill, the container doesn’t do anything, it’s just waste,” another wrote.

The packaging is supposedly made from eco-friendly materials but the resources that go into making these excess materials contradict the brand’s claim of sustainability.

SKKN by Kim has been accused of ‘greenwashing.’

Fans have accused the brand of using consumers’ interests in more eco-friendly products as a way of promoting the line without actually living up to their own claims.

“Eco friendly is when I use 200% as much packaging,” joked someone on a viral TikTok that calls out Kardashian’s packaging that claims to be “sustainable.”

“Miss Kimmy K, this is not refillable,” TikTok user @acteevism wrote in her video, “it’s a product with a ‘reusable’ case.”

SKKN wants you to think that it’s sustainable because they are giving you a reusable container when in reality, the container may not be needed at all.

To top it all off, they try to disguise it by giving you a discounted price.

In the caption of the Instagram post, the cleanser (along with the case) is priced at $43, but if you just want the standalone “refill” pump, it costs $37. Similar discounts are available on all products if you ditch the case.

Kim Kardashian says SKKN is ‘science-backed.’

While the brand has yet to explain the science behind their sustainability claims, Kardashian’s press release does claim the formulas in her products were inspired by working with “top dermatologists and estheticians.”

"In all of my business endeavors, I've been fueled by my passion to fill gaps in the market,” Kardashian explains.

"What began as a psoriasis diagnosis became the catalyst for my journey of skincare discoveries, inspiring me to learn more about my skin and how to care for it.”

SKKN by Kim is set to launch on June 21 exclusively on skknbykim.com.

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Since graduating from Rutgers University, he spends most of his free time gaming or playing a fictional sport. Keep up with his rants about current events on his Twitter.