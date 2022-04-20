7 Abusive Things Amber Heard Is Accused Of Doing To Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are currently embroiled in their defamation trial more than five years after their highly publicized divorce.

Depp's $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard, which is taking place in a courtroom in Virginia, comes after Depp's lawyers argued that she has hurt her ex-husband's reputation by "choosing to lie about him for her own personal benefit."

Back in 2018, Heard wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." Though the article never mentions Depp by name, his lawyers said that Heard's essay was all part of an "elaborate hoax."

As the trial continues, with Depp set to take the stand once again to testify against his ex-wife, many people wonder what it is exactly Heard had done to Depp throughout their marriage.

Here are 7 things Amber Heard is accused of doing to Johnny Depp.

1. Amber Heard admitted to "hitting" Johnny Depp in an audio recording.

In released audio recordings from 2015, Heard admitted to "hitting" Depp in the face after he initially accused her of punching him.

“I’m sorry that I didn’t… hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you. Babe, you’re not punched," Heard says in the clip, trying to downplay her reaction.

"I don't know what the motion of my actual hand was, but you're fine, I did not hurt you, I did not punch you, I was hitting you," she continues, while Depp can be heard in the background replying, "Don't tell me what it feels like to be punched."

2. Amber Heard allegedly gave Johnny Depp a black eye.

According to Evening Standard, Depp's security guard revealed photos of the actor with black eyes during testimony at London's High Court back in 2020.

The security guard, Sean Bett, said Depp's then-wife Amber Heard had left visible injuries on Depp over the course of their tumultuous marriage, being both physically and verbally abusive.

“Throughout the course of Mr. Depp and Ms. Heard's relationship, Ms. Heard was verbally and physically abusive towards Mr. Depp," Bett said in a written statement.

"On many occasions, I witnessed her shout at Mr. Depp I was also told by Mr. Depp on multiple occasions that Ms. Heard had physically abused him."

Bett also added that, on multiple occasions, he would have to escort Depp away from certain situations involving Heard when she was in an "abusive mood."

3. Johnny Depp claims Amber Heard severed his finger.

During the defamation trial, Depp's private nurse and doctor who traveled with him described the night that the actor's finger was severed, according to Insider.

Debbie Lloyd, Depp's private nurse said she'd heard "different stories from people" after the incident, but wasn't there to witness what had actually happened.

"I have heard that Amber threw a bottle of vodka at him," she said. "I have heard that he had slammed it with a phone."

Depp has corroborated this story in his own testimonies in the various lawsuits of the years. about Heard's alleged abuse. The incident happened in 2015 in Australia.

Depp sent Kipper a text the night his finger was severed. "I cut the top of my middle finger off. What should I do? Except of course go to a hospital. I'm so embarrassed for jumping into anything with her."

4. Johnny Depp claims Amber Heard falsely accused him of abuse for money and publicity.

During the final stages of Depp and Heard's divorce, the actress accused him of domestic violence, a claim he denies, according to BBC.

Depp's lawyers accused Heard of making the allegations as a way of "attempting to secure a premature financial resolution by alleging abuse."

The claims that Heard was falsely accusing Depp as a way to further her career were only intensified after she wrote her 2018 essay for the Washington Post.

In Depp's lawsuit against Heard for the op-ed, it says, "They were part of an elaborate hoax to generate positive publicity for Ms. Heard and advance her career," adding that “she is the perpetrator.”

5. Amber Heard is accused of defecating in Johnny Depp’s bed.

Back in 2020, during the fourth day of Depp's libel trial against The Sun, Depp alleged that Heard or one of her friends defaced in their bed, according to Variety.

The incident had occurred on the day of Heard’s 30th birthday celebration, April 22, 2016, and the following day, her actual birthday.

The two had gotten into an argument after Depp showed up late to Heard's birthday party. The day after the party, Depp's cleaner found “feces” in the bed and was “unhappy about this.”

The Sun's attorney, Sasha Wass, claimed Depp had found the whole incident “hilarious,” and said, “I haven’t laughed so hard in years.” He made jokes using phrases like “Amber in the dumps” and “Amber Turd.”

“It was one of the most absurd, unexpected statements that I have ever witnessed in my life, so, yes, initially I did laugh because it was so strange," Depp said, adding that Heard or one of her friends are "the only ones crass enough to have committed such an act."

6. Amber Heard is accused of calling Johnny Depp an ‘old fat man.’

Depp’s older sister was the first witness to take the stand in a Virginia courtroom during the actor’s ongoing defamation trial against his ex.

Christi Dembrowski says she recalled Heard insulting Depp “multiple times” and said she heard her former sister-in-law call her brother “an old fat man.”

She mentioned one particular incident in which, she says, Heard tore down her then-husband. “Johnny told Amber that I had just had a meeting with Dior and they were interested in him," she said.

“Her reaction to that was she was in disbelief and sort of disgust because she said ‘Dior, why would Dior want to do business with you? They are about class and they are about style and you don’t have style’.”

7. Amber Heard allegedly cheated on Johnny Depp with Elon Musk and James Franco.

The defamation suit that Depp is filing against Heard doesn't all have to do with her 2018 essay for the Washington Post.

Statements in the legal filing and other comments made in court detail that Depp claims Heard had cheated on him with Elon Musk while they were still married.

In the lawsuit, Depp claims Heard and Musk were romantically seeing one another "no later than one month" after they married in 2015.

Depp alleges that Heard would invite Musk over to the LA penthouse late at night that he shared with his then-wife.

Surveillance footage from inside an elevator in Depp and Heard's apartment building was released that shows Musk and Heard sharing an intimate moment, seemingly corroborating Depp's claims.

Along with Elon Musk, Depp also claims that Heard had an affair with James Franco as well, which had been brought up during Depp's libel case against The Sun.

CCTV footage reported to be from the day after Heard's alleged marriage-ending physical fight with Depp in 2016 shows Franco riding in the same elevator that Musk was seen in with Heard in her LA penthouse.

