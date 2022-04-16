Amber Heard Arrested For Hitting Girlfriend & Accused Of Abusing Other Partners According To Johnny Depp’s Lawsuit

Amid the defamation lawsuit being filed against Amber Heard by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, claims have resurfaced alleging that Heard abused her ex-girlfriend back in 2009.

Depp and Heard are currently battling it out in a Virginia court over a 2018 op-ed Heard wrote in The Washington Post in which she accused her ex of abusing her — which Depp denies.

Instead, Depp has alleged that Heard was the abuser in the relationship and is using past allegations against the "Aquaman" actress to support his claim.

Amber Heard was accused of abusing ex-girlfriend Tasya van Ree in 2009.

Heard had been arrested by Port of Seattle Police on September 14, 2009, after the actress and her then-girlfriend, Tasya van Ree, got into an altercation at the airport after Heard allegedly grabbed and struck van Ree's arm.

After Heard was arrested and her mug shot taken, her case was assigned a number and she appeared in King County District Court in Seattle the next day, on Sept. 15, 2009.

It was there she learned that prosecutors had declined to press charges against her, according to USA Today.

Heard and van Ree had started dating in 2008 and later split in 2012, but still remained close friends, with van Ree speaking out in defense of her ex-girlfriend after the domestic abuse allegations came to light.

Tasya van Ree has defended Amber Heard.

In a statement issued by Heard's publicist in 2016, van Ree said Heard had been "wrongfully" accused and that the entire incident had been blown out of proportion, adding that two cops had "misinterpreted and over-sensationalized" the incident.

"I [recall] hints of misogynistic attitudes toward us which later appeared to be homophobic when they found out we were domestic partners and not just 'friends,'" the statement said.

She had also spoke on the current allegations that Heard is facing from Depp. "It’s disheartening that Amber’s integrity and story are being questioned yet again. Amber is a brilliant, honest and beautiful woman and I have the utmost respect for her.”

Johnny Depp claims several of Amber Heard's exes have accused her of abuse.

In court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, according to the NZ Herald, Depp claimed to have had conversations with a number of Heard's former romantic partners about her alleged history of abuse.

"Several women who have been in a relationship with Ms. Heard have come forward to share their personal experiences of brutal violence and other abuse at the hands of Ms Heard," Depp reportedly wrote.

"My advisers have and continue to interview these victims, who remain deeply fearful of Ms. Heard, and to collect evidence from these victims."

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million claiming defamed him by describing herself as a "figure representing domestic violence" in The Washington Post.

Amber Heard's former assistant accused her of verbal abuse.

In the latest testimonies, Heard's former personal assistant, Kate James, who worked with the actress between 2012 and 2015, says Heard verbally abused her on multiple occasions while Depp was a "total southern gentleman."

"She leapt out of her chair and put her face approximately four inches from my face, spitting in my face, how dare I ask for the salary I'm asking for," James recalled.

She says the incident occurred after Heard became angry when James pushed back against the $50,000 salary she had been offered, which was about half of what James usually makes.

James had also described Depp as being "peaceful, calm, and very quiet," adding that she had never seen him be rude or yell at anyone throughout her time working with Heard.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics.