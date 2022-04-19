4 People Amber Heard Allegedly Abused — Aside From Johnny Depp

To say that the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp abuse allegations have been the cause of a lot of strife would be an understatement.

When Heard first accused the actor of abusing her during their marriage in 2015, many were quick to paint Depp as an aggressor.

Now, as his latest defamation case against his ex-wife plays out in a Virginia court, details have emerged that suggest Heard has a violent past.

Here are 4 people that Amber Heard allegedly abused, besides Johnny Depp.

1. Amber Heard was accused of abusing her sister, Whitney Henriquez

Unseen footage from a reality TV dating back to 2006 or 2007 may indicate that Heard’s sister, Henriquez, might have been subject to physical abuse from her sister. In the footage, one of Henriquez's costars quizzes her on bruises that she allegedly got from her sister during “an altercation.”

While inspecting Henriquez and asking her about the alleged fight, Henriquez simply responded by saying, “we’re not gonna talk about that.”

Depp’s team have pointed to this incident as evidence that Heard had abused Henriquez in the past, but Henriquez later pushed back against the allegation, saying, “We were referring to a verbal argument my sister and I got into,” and indicated that there was no physical abuse during the “altercation.”

2. Amber Heard was arrested for allegedly fighting her ex-girlfriend, Tasya Van Ree.

Heard’s then-girlfriend, Tasya Van Ree, was reportedly physically abused by Heard in 2009 at an airport. Allegedly, Heard was in some sort of fight with Van Ree when things got violent. Reportedly, Heard struck Van Ree, and police got involved, arresting Heard.

Van Ree, like Heard’s sister, has gone on to defend Heard, saying that the police were overstepping, “I recount hints of misogynistic attitudes toward us which later appeared to be homophobic when they found out we were domestic partners and not just ‘friends’. Charges were quickly dropped and she was released moments later.”

3. Amber Heard's former assistant accused her of verbal abuse.

Heard’s ex-assistant, Kate James came forward to discuss several instances where Heard was abusive towards her, as well as the toll that it took on her.

James detailed all of the things that she was tasked with doing for heard as her assistant. She allegedly did everything from laundry to caring for her dogs. According to James, being Heard’s assistant was an all-day, everyday, laborious affair where there was always something for her to do.

Reportedly, Heard was often, less-than-appreciative of James, who described some of Heard’s abusive tendencies.

In one instance, Heard allegedly screamed at James for moving some magazines into storage, “She just got very angry at me one day because I hadn’t quite made it downstairs to put them in the garage when she came home. And she went absolutely ballistic over that.”

Sometimes Heard would apparently just randomly text abuse at her assistant as well, “Barrages of abusive text messages, day and night. A lot of them in the middle of the night. I think between 2 and 4 a.m. the barrage would start that I’d wake up to. All incoherent not really making sense just basically someone to lash out at, you know? No apparent reason to it.”

James also alleges that Heard often used drugs and that these might have spurred on some of her abuse.

4. Johnny Depp claims Amber Heard’s other partners have accused her of abuse.

According to Depp and his team, Heard had abused other girlfriends besides Van Ree as well.

Depp and his team have indicated that there were other, as of yet unnamed women who could testify to violent abuse from Heard.

“Several women who have been in a relationship with Ms. Heard have come forward to share their personal experiences of brutal violence and other abuse at the hands of Ms. Heard. My advisers have and continue to interview these victims, who remain deeply fearful of Ms. Heard, and to collect evidence from these victims.”

As of the time of writing, these additional women have yet to testify or be identified.

Dan O'Reilly is a writer who covers news, politics, and social justice. Follow him on Twitter.