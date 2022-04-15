8 Details About Elon Musk & Amber Heard’s Alleged Affair — And How Johnny Depp Plans To Use It Against Her In Court

Elon Musk has become a surprisingly central character in Johnny Depp's ongoing defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp and Heard are currently locked in a legal battle following Heard's December 2018 article for the Washington Post, in which she depicted herself as a victim of domestic abuse — a claim Depp has repeatedly denied.

The suit, however, is not all about the article. Statements in the legal filing and other comments made in court have detailed Depp/s claims that Heard began a romantic relationship with Elon Musk and was cheating on him while they were still married.

The Tesla founder and the Aquaman actress, however, have a different account of their relationship.

Did Amber Heard cheat on Johnny Depp with Elon Musk? Here are 8 details about the rumored affair.

1. Johnny Depp claims Amber Heard began an affair with Elon Musk a month into their marriage.

In the lawsuit, Depp claims Heard and Musk were romantically seeing one another "no later than one month" after they married in 2015.

He alleges that Heard would invite the billionaire over "late-night" visits at the LA penthouse he shared with his then-wife.

Depp also claims Musk visited Heard at their home on the night that Heard publicly shared images of what she claimed to be bruises inflicted by her Depp.

2. A video of Elon Musk and Amber Heard is reported to prove that they had an affair.

Surveillance footage from inside an elevator in Depp and Heard's apartment building was released that shows Musk and Heard sharing an intimate moment.

There is no timestamp on the video and it is not clear when exactly it was filmed. However, it is widely suspected to have been taken while Depp and Heard were still together.

3. Johnny Depp also claimed Amber Heard had affair with James Franco.

In Depp's libel case against a British tabloid in 2020, the actor also accused his wife of having an affair with James Franco.

CCTV footage reported to be from the day after Heard's alleged marriage-ending physical fight with Depp in 2016 shows Franco riding in the same elevator that Musk was seen in with Heard in her LA penthouse.

Franco was reportedly subpoenaed to testify in Depp's defamation case but it is unclear if he will.

4. Elon Musk claims he and Amber Heard did not date until May 2016.

Musk shot back at Depp’s hefty lawsuit. According to Musk’s representative, "Elon and Amber didn’t start seeing each other until May 2016."

“Their relationship didn’t become romantic until some time later.”

Heard and Depp separated in May 2016; their divorce was not finalized until January 2017. Their marriage lasted 15 months.

5. Elon Musk and Amber Heard publicly dated in 2016.

Romance rumors swirled around Heard and Musk shortly after her separation, as the two were spotted together on multiple occasions in the summer of 2016.

Heard said after their relationship ended that they bonded over “intellectual curiosity, ideas and conversation, a shared love for science.”

Back in 2016, Musk too was going through a divorce. He and Talulah Riley have a complex history.

6. Musk and Heard had an on-off relationship until 2019.

Heard and Musk were together for about a year, from the summer of 2016 to August 2017. A source told PEOPLE that “Elon decided it was time to end it and Amber agreed. They both still care deeply for each other but the timing wasn’t right.”

Just after their split was announced, they were seen together in Australia. They released a joint statement regarding their relationship to clear the air.

“Having read recent articles about our relationship, we would like to speak for ourselves. The distance has been really tough on our relationship because we haven’t been able to see each other much. All relationships have their ups and downs, of course. People occasionally send out speculation, which has no basis in fact."

The pair were seen together from time to time until 2018.

They only spoke kindly of each other after their break-up, and in some ways seemed to regret it. Musk told Rolling Stone, “She broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think. I was really in love, and it hurt bad.”

7. Amber Heard's lawyer says Johnny Depp is "obsessed" with Elon Musk.

In her opening statements in the latest defamation case, Elaine Bredehoft, told the civil jury in a Virginia courtroom that “Johnny Depp is obsessed with Elon Musk.”

His name was mentioned as Bredehoft addressed Heard’s charitable donations of her divorce settlement which Depp’s lawyers have accused her of failing to make.

“In addition to that, she was also dating Elon Musk by this time, you will find out that Mr. Depp is obsessed with Elon Musk,” she told the court.

“She was dating him, so he gave $500,000 to both of those charities in her honor.”

8. Elon Musk is a potential witness in Johnny Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard.

The tech entrepreneur has been listed as a possible witness by Heard, Franco, Paul Bettany, and Ellin Barkin.

It is not yet known if he will testify but it is suspected his texts with Heard may become evidence in the trial.

Alice Kelly is a senior news and entertainment editor for YourTango. Based out of Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest. Keep up with her Twitter for more.