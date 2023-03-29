We Don't Need Another Kardashian Workout Video — Fans Deserve Honesty About Their Unattainable Image

Kylie Jenner treated her 52.2 million TikTok followers to a peek into her morning routine, and it’s as unrelatable as one might imagine. The post, captioned “my morning” with three extra “g’s” and a black emoji heart, has over 750,000 likes, and a plethora of negative comments.

The mom-of-two starts the post by filming herself in chic black workout gear, putting on her shoes one at a time— just like us!

She poses, fully dressed, in front of a mirror, and then the camera pans to a shot of her turning her car on. Jenner is seen walking through the hallway of what appears to be an Alo Yoga fitness center before posing in front of another mirror, after which she starts her workout.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed Kendall Jenner filming Kylie at the gym, which showcases the performative aspect of Kylie’s actions— she’s not working out for herself, she’s working out to get views. She’s working out to promote her brand.

Kylie is, of course, not the only one of her sisters who is guilty of these kinds of videos, nor is she the most prolific. Anyone who follows Kim, Khloé, or Kourtney Kardashian knows how often the trio shares their workout routines which are utterly unattainable for most people who can't afford personal trainers or home gyms.

The world doesn’t need any more Kardashian-Jenner workout videos, as they promote unrealistic and unreachable ‘fitness’ goals.

For years, the sisters have denied plastic surgery rumors that would explain their ever-changing physiques and have insisted that their bodies are achieved through their workouts. Their lack of transparency leaves impressionable fans scrambling to achieve the Kardashian body that is utterly unattainable for most.

Of course, it cannot be overlooked that the Kardashians are also victims of a society that shames women for getting plastic surgery whilst also putting pressure on them to reach impossible standards. But as women who yield such a strong influence, they could, at the very least, keep their workouts to themselves if they are going to insist on misleading fans.

However, the Kardashian-Jenner clan's latest push to advertise their workouts may also be a cover-up for another allegation.

Rumors have been swirling for a while now that the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are all taking Ozempic, an anti-diabetic medication used to treat type-2 diabetes. Ozempic is also marketed as an anti-obesity medication, yet the official Ozempic website makes the claim that “Ozempic is not for weight loss.”

The active ingredient in Ozempic is semaglutide, which suppresses a person’s appetite, inducing a feeling of satiety. Ozempic costs $900 per injection. There’s been a worldwide shortage of the drug, in part due to its popularity as a form of weight control.

The Kardashian-Jenners claim that their drastic physical transformations are rooted in hard workouts with personal trainers and not Ozempic.

Yet many fans would beg to differ. In January 2023, Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram to semi-deny that her weight loss was due to Ozempic.

She responded to a comment that she uses Ozempic by stating, “let’s not discredit my years of working out… please stop with your assumptions. I guess new year still means mean people.”

It’s important to note that Khloé didn’t outright say she doesn’t take the diabetes drug. Rather, she shifted the focus of the conversation away from Ozempic and towards her 5-day-a-week workout schedule.

If the Kardashian-Jenners are on Ozempic, then it could be said that their method of controlling their weight is a form of disordered eating.

It could also be said that by not being honest about their actual daily regimen, they’re leading fans to believe that the way they look is accessible to normal people when in reality, it’s not.

It’s undeniably unhealthy to suppress one’s appetite. It’s also deceptive to take a drug that does so while claiming that your body looks the way it does because of hard work and commitment to exercise.

Jenner ends her video by walking into a massage room, another element of her routine that’s inaccessible to most people after a workout.

The post reads more like a promotional video for Jenner’s presence at Alo Yoga, a brand that sells yoga pants for $128. The multiple shots of Jenner holding up her phone to record herself exercising come off as some sort of echo chamber, in which it seems that she’s working out just to prove she’s working out.

In the trailer for season 3 of The Kardashians, Kylie states, “We have huge influence. What are we doing with our power?”

It’s a good question. As is, it appears that the Kardashians utilize their power and influence to project unrealistic standards of beauty and wealth onto US society, all while telling the world that their way of life is within reach, and an enviable way to exist. We don’t need any more Kardashian workout videos– we need the Kardashians to get real and be truthful about their lifestyle.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers celebrity gossip, pop culture analysis and all things to do with the entertainment industry.