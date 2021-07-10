Watch A Brilliant Makeup Artist Transform Himself Into Every Single Kardashian

Makeup artist Paolo Ballesteros is well-known for his stunning celebrity transformations.

His Instagram account is filled with images of him emulating A-listers like Megan Fox, Katy Perry, Katie Holmes, Taylor Swift, Cher, Anne Hathaway, and plenty of characters from "Game of Thrones."

But even more impressive is that Ballesteros managed to transform himself into every Kardashian member — all with the power of makeup!

There are plenty of makeup tutorials out there that show just how amazing contouring is. And while there's a right and wrong way to contour, highlight and bronze your face, it seems like Ballesteros is an expert.

In addition to his makeup talent, he's also a model, television host, comedian, and impersonator. He famously impersonated both Angelina Jolie (and called himself Angelina Magdangal) and Julia Roberts at the 2016 Tokyo International Film Festival.

With all this in mind, it shouldn't be shocking that Ballesteros was able to make himself look like the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but the photos showcase his incredible talent and eye for details.

While one of his looks includes matriarch Kris Jenner, Ballesteros also transformed himself into Caitlyn Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian. Of course, Kourtney Kardashian is missing from these makeup looks, but we'd say there's plenty of Kardashian to go around.

At this point, it's pretty evident that he's a total pro at contouring and mixing shades. Other makeup artists, take note.

1. Caitlyn Jenner

The resemblance to Caitlyn Jenner is uncanny in this transformation. The best part is that Ballesteros even nailed Jenner's sultry smile from her Vanity Fair cover shoot.

2. Kris Jenner

The Kardashians wouldn't be complete without momager Kris Jenner. We love that he perfectly replicated the matriarch's smile.

3. Khloé Kardashian

While Khloé has had plastic surgery since this look, this artist's talent is absolutely insane! Just look at how he nailed Khloé's lips, highlights, and chin.

4. Kendall Jenner

This one made us do a double take. You sure that isn't Kendall?

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

5. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's luscious lips? Check. He even got the hair-part perfect.

6. Kim Kardashian

The original Instagram queen Kim Kardashian would be proud of these contouring skills. Just look at how he gets her lips, eyebrows, and overall "look" down to the T.

When she isn't researching the latest viral news, lifestyle, and relationship studies, binge-watching YouTube videos (for science!), or creating vision boards on the hottest beauty and fashion trends on Pinterest, Cassandra Rose is nerding out over her comic books and all things Sherlock Holmes.