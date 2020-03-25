Vlogger Paints Only Half Her Face To Show The Crazy Power Of Makeup

Wow.

Women get a lot of crap for most of their life choices, but the dumbest one has to be about whether or not they use makeup.

Now, companies admittedly try to prey on women's insecurities to make them feel like they need it, but women are smart. Some of us use it because it's fun, or because it allows us to switch up our look.

However, there is a lot of stigma against it, like stupid guys telling women not to wear it because their favorite celebrity doesn't, when really, they don't know the power of foundation and concealer.

Well, one makeup vlogger started calling out makeup-shamers in a 2015 video on her YouTube, aptly titled "The Power of Makeup."

YouTuber NikkieTutorials was inspired by an episode of Ru Paul's Drag Race where contestants only applied makeup to half of their face. She filmed herself doing the same thing with a very important message.

"I've been noticing a lot lately that girls have been almost ashamed to say that they love makeup, 'cause nowadays when you say you love makeup you either do it because you wanna look good for boys, you do it because you're insecure, or you do it because you don't love yourself. I feel like in a way, lately it's almost a crime to love doing your makeup," she said in her video.

She went on to talk about the flak she's gotten herself for her love of makeup.

"I notice a lot that when I don't wear makeup and I have my hair up in a bun, and I meet people, and I show them pictures of my videos, or whatever looks I have done, they look at me and straight up tell me, 'That is not you.' They tell me that's funny, because I don't even look like that girl on the picture," she explained.

If you're not familiar with NikkieTutorials, whose real name is Nikkie De Jager, she's a successful makeup artist and beauty vlogger. Her YouTube channel currently has over 13 million subscribers and her social media pages have also gained millions of followers.

However, it was this 2015 video that started it all. NikkieTutorials' video about the power of makeup went viral, shooting her into YouTube fame, even though she had already been a vlogger for seven years prior.

She actually started uploading videos in 2008 when she was only 14 after being inspired by Lauren Conrad's makeup on the reality show The Hills.

In a 2017 interview, she explained, "I started in 2008. I was watching The Hills on MTV, and I was 14 years old, and I saw eyeliner, and blush. I was like, 'Oh my gosh. What is this?' I looked up on YouTube how to do Lauren Conrad’s eyeliner. I saw Sandy Gold and she did 'Wake Up and Make Up,' and she literally filmed herself getting out of bed to do her makeup to look like Lauren Conrad. I was obsessed. I was like, what is this and I want more. So I found this entire world of beauty gurus doing tutorials, which was really small back then. That’s when I started practicing, going to the drugstore, getting stuff — and that’s where it all began."

In the popular video, the YouTuber gave out inspiring messages about makeup.

“By no means do I want to say that if you have insecurities that you should just slap makeup on, feel better, and just never be content with your own self. I just want people to know that makeup is fun and there are no rules,” she told her viewers.

The powerful video not only gave NikkieTutorials many new subscribers and tons of views, but also had people flooding her social media and YouTube with positive comments.

Nicole Weaver is a love and entertainment writer.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on June 12, 2015 and was updated with the latest information.