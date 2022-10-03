Inside Emma Roberts & Evan Peters Toxic Relationship, Domestic Violence Arrest & Messy Breakups

Today, Evan Peters is making headlines as Jeffrey Dahmer in Netflix's new limited series about the serial killer and Emma Roberts is happily raising her 1-year-old son.

But, back in the early 2010s, these two couldn't get their names out of the media thanks to their tumultuous relationship.

Evan Peters and Emma Roberts had an infamously toxic relationship before their breakup.

The two stars met on the set of "Adult World" in 2012 but didn't date until after filming wrapped.

The two became a beloved, and seemingly adorable couple, but things soon took a turn.

The first sign of trouble was in 2013 when the two were staying at a hotel in Montreal.

Police were called to a domestic dispute between Emma Roberts and Evan Peters.

When authorities arrived, Peters had suffered from a bloody nose and a bite mark.

They arrested Roberts on suspicion of domestic abuse.

26-year-old Peters opted not to press charges against the then 22-year-old Roberts, who was released shortly after.

Following Roberts’s release, paparazzi photographed her sobbing in Peters's arms after the fight.

The couple released a statement via their publicity reps stating, “It was an unfortunate incident and misunderstanding. Ms. Roberts was released after questioning and the couple are working together to move past it."

Evan Peters proposed to Emma Roberts in 2013.

Following the domestic abuse incident, Peters proposed to Roberts with a pink and gold diamond ring.

The engagement came about 5 months after Roberts's arrest.

She was not shy to show off her new rock at several red carpet events.

Emma Robert and Evan Peters first broke up in 2015.

Although the two stars did not release any sort of statement about the breakup, a close source told Just Jared that “Their three years together just ran its course.”

“The breakup was amicable — there was no drama whatsoever. Emma and Evan are even still friends!" the source continued.

Later, Roberts revealed to Allure Magazine how she managed to heal from the breakup.

She even bought herself new jewelry to replace the engagement ring.

“Always love yourself, and always know what you're worth," Roberts stated.

3 months later, Robert and Peters appeared to reunite.

A mere three months after breaking off their engagement, the couple kept fans wondering after they were spotted holding hands on a walk in LA.

Peters and Roberts never confirmed getting back together, although a source told E! News the pair were “seeing each other again."

This reunion lasted for a while and was full of romantic, mushy social media posts.

Roberts and Peters called it quits once again in May of 2016.

Soon thereafter, Peters deleted all traces of Roberts from his social media.

Come June it was announced that Roberts had started a new romantic relationship with American documentary film director, Christopher Hines.

In September 2016, the two briefly reunite after Roberts splits from Hines.

Peters and Roberts break up for a final time in 2019.

In March of 2019, US Weekly reported that the on-and-off couple had called off their engagement yet again.

The "Scream Queens" actress had moved on with actor Garrett Hedlund — with whom she shares a son.

A source close to the former pair told the outlet “Evan has moved out. It wasn't a bad breakup."

“Emma and Evan were heading for a split and now are just friends," the source continued.

Annabelle Miller is a writer for YourTango based in Connecticut. She covers news, celebrity gossip, and pop culture topics.