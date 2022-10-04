Why 'The Voice' Fans Are Getting Tired Of Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani's On-Screen Antics

Season 22 of “The Voice” is currently going through the “blind auditions” stage of the competition where judges listen to contestants sing without seeing them and have to opt-in to take them onto their team by pressing the button on their chairs.

On the fifth night of blind auditions, which aired on October 3, 2022, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani duked it out as they fought over Daysia, and although it’s a common tradition for “mom and dad” to fight over contestants on the show, some fans claim it’s growing old.

Fans of “The Voice” are tired of the Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani rivalry.

After “The Voice” judges Shelton and Stefani took more than a minute to listen to Daysia’s performance of Patsy Cline’s “Crazy,” Shelton decided that he wanted to press the button.

The “God’s Country” singer stared his wife down as he hovered over the button, pressing it when she looked back in shock.

Immediately after Shelton pressed the button, the “Sweet Escape” singer decided that she, too, would press the button and fight over Daysia.

While judges compete against each other on the show like this quite often, the added element of Stefani and Shelton’s marriage makes it feel like an entirely different situation.

Fans of the show took to social media to express their annoyance with the situation.

“Just put Gwen and Blake on the same team,” one user wrote on Twitter. “Them turning around together all the time is obnoxious.”

“Gwen literally just pushed her voice cause Blake did,” another user wrote. “She was barely paying attention NOT EVERYTHING IS ABOUT YALL MARRIAGE.”

It seemed like Stefani was enjoying Daysia’s rendition of Cline’s hit song, but didn’t seem like she was going to press the button until Shelton did, leading people to believe that she is incapable of making her own decisions.

“Gwen girl make your own picks lol,” one person tweeted.

“Gwen stop pushing your button every time Blake does,” another user wrote. “I know he is tired of it but doesn’t want to hurt your feelings.”

Some people are saying that it’s getting “squeamish” and expressed their discomfort with the situation that happens all too frequently.

However, Shelton doesn’t think it’s a problem at all — in fact, he invites the competition.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight before the airing of Season 20, Shelton talked about what it was like having his wife back on the show after taking a break from being one of the judges.

"I love it when she's here," he said. "She brings a very complicated element of competition for me in particular. But I love that. I love the challenge... Just knowing that she's there and she has my back is pretty cool."

Stefani does often have Shelton’s back whenever she loses to him or whenever he picks up a great contestant, but fans take issue with their rivalry when it’s consistently thrown in their faces.

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Since graduating from Rutgers University, he spends most of his free time gaming or playing Quadball. Keep up with his rants about current events on his Twitter.