Khloe Kardashian Thanks Tristan Thompson For Flowers In Quickly Deleted Post & Fans Are Not Happy

As Khloe Kardashian continues her birthday celebrations, the reality star publicly thanked ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson for a bouquet of flowers he sent her, a move that has fans questioning if the two are secretly back together.

For her 38th birthday, Kardashian showcased the different flower arrangements she had received from various people. However, among the photos Kardashian posted, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Thompson had sent a significantly large arrangement.

Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of the flowers, tagging Tristan Thompson.

In a since-deleted Instagram story, Kardashian shared a photo of pink peonies positioned along her dining room table.

“Thank you,” she wrote over a photo of the flowers. However, unlike the other people who had sent her flowers, Kardashian didn't tag Thompson clearly in her post. Instead, she tagged him in the top corner which many people initially missed altogether.

The photo was then deleted and reuploaded again, this time without Thompson's name.

Despite Kardashian deleting the photo, celebrity gossip sites were quick to repost the original, where fans were less than impressed in the comments section about a potential reconciliation between Kardashian and Thompson.

"I don't feel bad for her anymore, she loves what he does to her," one user commented.

Another user added, "she isn't going to learn."

However, one user seemed to defend Kardashian, writing, "all she said was thank you, let's not drag this."

Just weeks earlier, the former couple, who share daughter True, 4, were spotted for the first time since Thompson's paternity scandal went public leaving a pre-Father's day lunch with several other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

In one of the photos taken by the paparazzi, Thompson was seen with his arm around Kardashian as they were putting their daughter in the back of an SUV.

After the photos surfaced online, fans were quick to assume that the two had gotten back together, and much of the response was harsh as people criticized Kardashian for choosing to get back with Thompson, who hadn't been the most faithful partner to her.

Though Kardashian was quick to shut down the rumors and address all of the hateful comments, calling the released photos of her and Thompson "calculated" and "disgusting."

“Hummmm Very [sic] calculated of the paparazzi to not release photos of my other sisters and the fathers of their children Kim/Kanye Kylie/Trav,” Kardashian wrote, referring to Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West and Kylie Jenner’s partner Travis Scott, who were both present at the gathering, but weren’t seen in any of the photographs released.

Since the paternity scandal where Thompson cheated on Kardashian with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols, fathering a son with her, Kardashian has been open about her relationship with the NBA player.

While appearing on Amanda Hirsh's podcast "Not Skinny But Not Fat," Kardashian maintained that Thompson would "always" be involved in her life because of their daughter, True.

“It’s just very cordial,” she said of her relationship with Thompson as the two co-parent their daughter. “There’s just not drama. To me, the facts are the facts. What are we continuously fighting about? What is there to talk about?”

