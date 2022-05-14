12 Times Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Trolled Each Other On Social Media

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds seem like the perfect celebrity couple, and part of those hashtag “Relationship Goals” everyone is striving for is their sense of humor.

I’m not just talking about the jokes that they make about ordinary things or in their acting roles, but the jokes they make about each other, and they troll each other a LOT.

Here are 12 times Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds trolled each other on social media

1. Blake Lively writing Ryan Reynolds fanfics.

After the release of Deadpool, Reynolds was catapulted into a high-A-list celebrity, meaning that the handsome devil would end up receiving a lot of fanfare — a lot of weird, fanfare.

One fan decided to ask Reynolds what he thought about the “explicit” fan requests he gets, and of course, decided to reply with something about his wife.

Pretty sure it's my wife writing most of those. Sounds like her. https://t.co/V8wnAo19az — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 4, 2016

“Pretty sure it's my wife writing most of those. Sounds like her,” he tweeted in response.

He’s not afraid to reveal his wife’s obsession with him, nor does it seem like he cares about the crazed fans.

2. The most influential man Lively knows.

Reynolds was being honored at the TIME 100 gala, so in honor of the occasion, she decided to post on Instagram about the most influential man she knows.

Instagram

“Congratulations to the most influential person in my life. The best man I know… you deserve this @time 100 honor… if only my husband wasn’t blocking you in this shot. I’m so sorry @johnlegend,” she posted.

That’s right, John Legend was also being honored at the TIME 100 gala, and as a little troll to her husband, Lively posted a photo of him blocking Legend’s performance on stage.

3. Reynolds’s post for Lively’s birthday in 2017.

Reynolds and Lively celebrate everything together and show each other off whenever they get the chance.

They look so in love with each other, and when you’re in that kind of relationship, you just want the whole world to know — I mean, did you see the way he looked at her at the 2022 Met Gala?

In 2017, he posted a photo of the two for her birthday with the short-but-sweet caption, “Happy Birthday to my amazing wife,” only, she wasn’t the one on display.

The photo was of the two of them, but her face was half-cropped out of the post and the focus was entirely on Reynolds.

This theme is consistent with a lot of their trolls.

4. Reynolds posts a picture of what Lively looks like with “#nofilter”.

During the filming of the 2020 movie, The Rhythm Section, Lively plays a drug-addicted sex worker in London, and to get into character, her look changed completely.

She wore baggy sweatpants, a jacket that didn’t fit her, a shirt that didn’t fit her that was also pulled down all the way and worn, a beanie that covered her disheveled hair, and none of her clothes matched — you get the gist, she wasn’t supposed to look perfect.

In order to show off his beautiful, talented wife, he posted a picture of her looking like that and captioned it “#nofilter,” joking that Instagram filters do all of Lively’s dirty work.

5. Valentine’s day jokes about going on different dating apps.

In 2018, Reynolds posted a photo of himself on Instagram, posing almost as if he were holding a phone in his hands, which Lively decided to make a joke about.

“Why won’t this damn app swipe right?” she joked, likely trying to say that he looks stupid. He replied “Because it’s the e-Harmony app,” clapping back.

Lively came back even harder, saying “can you show me how to download that? Ever since Ashley Madison closed I’ve been so lonely.” For context, Ashley Madison was a website created for married adults to have affairs on their partners.

To which, Reynolds had his fun and finished the back-and-forth, saying “Awww. Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Weird way to express your love for your partner in marriage, but if it works for them, maybe they’re onto something.

6. Reynolds could use a little more “me-time”.

During the lead-up to Deadpool 2, rumors were spreading around that Lively and Reynolds were struggling to spend quality time together, thanks to a tweet from IBTimes in 2018.

We don’t know everything about the famous couple’s private life, but one thing we do know is that they have a very strict “no overlapping schedules” rule, meaning that it’s highly unlikely they were having a hard time spending time.

Fortunately, Reynolds saw this as the perfect opportunity to troll his wife, playing into the joke that their marriage was on the ropes.

I wish. I could use a little “me time”. https://t.co/S6kXFsWaMe — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 31, 2018

“I wish. I could use a little ‘me time’,” he tweeted in response to the fake news, shutting down rumors and roasting his marriage all in one go.

7. She and Reynolds are never splitting up.

After the shutdown on IBTimes, Reynolds hit the red carpet with Lively and his mom, causing the tabloids to type in a frenzy that the rumors really weren’t true.

One specific tweet from Yahoo Entertainment caught Reynolds’ eye. It read “Ryan Reynolds joins Blake Lively and his mom on red carpet after shutting down split rumors.”

Once again, Reynolds dug a hole into the tweet, looking for a punchline, and finding it in the classic misdirect-to-make-you-think-this-was-about-his-mom trick.

We’re never splitting. She’ll always be my mom. No matter how much jazz-cabbage she smokes with her rollerblading friends. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 4, 2018

“We’re never splitting. She’ll always be my mom. No matter how much jazz-cabbage she smokes with her rollerblading friends,” he tweeted in response.

Jazz-cabbage is slang for marijuana, by the way.

It’s a good thing Reynolds cares so much about his mom, but we’re uncertain he could say the same about the girl next to her (joking, of course).

8. Ryan isn’t the only Reynolds that Lively has her eyes on.

In 2018, Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram to promote an interview that he did with none other than Gordon Reynolds — Ryan’s twin brother.

Lively thought she was seeing double but realized one of them was a little more handsome than the other, so she decided to make a note of it.

“Sh*t. Your brother is hot. I’ve made a terrible mistake…” she commented on the post.

Deciding that she wouldn’t have the last laugh, Ryan had to say something, so he joked “You haven’t made a mistake. You’ve been living with him for over a year.”

Ryan’s not one to shy away from a joke about infidelity, as we know from before, but making that joke about family feels a stretch too far.

9. Ryan Reynolds' 2019 birthday post for Blake Lively.

Lively was fully pregnant with their third child by this point, but unlike a certain celebrity family we all know, she wasn’t afraid to show off her baby bump.

Neither was Ryan, but that might be about the only thing he really had to show off in his Instagram post for Lively’s birthday in 2019.

Ryan decided that in order to troll her for this year’s birthday post, he would just post 10 of the worse pictures he could find of her in the last year.

She was either: not facing the camera, blinking, getting wind blown in her face, making a funny facial expression, or the photo was simply blurry.

If there’s anything Ryan loves more than his wife, it’s putting her on blast on social media.

10. Lively might have to raise that fourth child on her own.

No, Lively is not pregnant with a fourth baby, but she joked that she was on Ryan’s celebration post about his 2010 movie Buried and his Aviation Gin line.

In the short video, Ryan drinks some Aviation Gin from a flask inside of a wooden box (it’s a Buried reference), to which Lively writes, “I think this just got me pregnant.”

She’s talking about how handsome her husband it — something cute and supportive that Ryan could easily use to troll her with.

“I will be out of the office starting July 22nd through the middle of ever and ever,” her husband replied.

“If you need immediate assistance during my absence, please contact someone. Anyone. Otherwise I will respond to your message as soon as possible upon my unlikely return. Thank you.”

I wonder if he was planning on taking his first three daughters on this trip out of the office.

11. Blake Lively makes fun of Ryan Reynolds' first time voting.

The stage is set for one of the most important presidential elections in the history of the United States, but of course, that doesn’t matter to this celebrity couple.

Despite maintaining his entire career in the United States, Ryan is actually Canadian and therefore has never voted in a US election until 2020.

“It was Ryan’s first time,” Lively captioned the post. “He was understandably scared. It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friends. #voteearly.”

The sexual innuendos were quite obvious, and Ryan likely didn’t do any of that, but it was a good way to troll her husband.

12. Happy 44th birthday, Ryan Reynolds!

In 2020, Lively posted a not-so-subtle roast of her husband for his 44th birthday where she calls him a lost soul and questions how they’re still married.

“1) Who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE. 2) What ANIMAL eats their cake (pie) without first blowing out the candles,” she asks in her caption. “[Ryan] that’s who. Happy Birthday. I honestly can’t believe we’re still married.”

The birthday cake (pie) only had 9 candles in it and looked like it was hastily made, but she made sure to include a sweet picture of her husband looking really happy, so maybe the roast gets canceled out.

It seems like this Hollywood couple loves getting a rise out of each other, and they’re unlikely to stop any time soon.

Hopefully, their humor gets passed on to their three daughters and we’ll get to see full family roast sessions.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Follow him on Twitter here.