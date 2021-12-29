Why People Think Michelle Obama Is The Only Democrat Who Can Win The 2024 Presidential Election

The United States’ incumbent President, Joe Biden, has finished his first lap in the presidential mile by completing the first year of his presidency.

Despite being only one year into his 4-year term, as we've seen with past presidencies, people are already talking about the 2024 presidential election and potential Democratic candidates.

Is Michelle Obama running for President in 2024?

It’s no secret that Biden’s approval rating has taken an Olympic-worthy dive into the toilet — data analysis site FiveThirtyEight holds him at a 43.1% approval rating at the time of publication.

As such, people are questioning whether the Democratic Party should back Biden for a second term and looking for other options.

Vice President Kamala Harris' name has been put on the table, alongside other candidates who ran in the last race like Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren (who already announced her run), and even Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, or AOC, who will be eligible to run in 2024.

However, the most surprising is the mention of Michelle Obama running for president.

Perhaps the most popular question concerning the 2024 election is “Who can beat Donald Trump?” — and Joe Rogan’s answer is Michelle Obama.

“I really believe if Michelle Obama runs, she wins. I think she wins,” Rogan told Tim Dillon on the 1752nd episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, who replied, “She’s good.”

“She’s great!” Rogan continues. “She’s intelligent, she’s articulate, she’s the wife of the best president that we have had in our lifetime in terms of, like, a representative of intelligent articulate people.”

Barack, who many people regard as one of the most, if not the most, charismatic presidents ever, exemplified what it meant to be an articulate speaker.

Many are hoping that Michelle could offer up that same fire as an intelligent and involved politician.

As a first lady, she was incredibly proactive in legislation support and women’s and LGBT+ rights and activism, she even started an administration-wide initiative to help combat childhood obesity.

I'm old enough to remember when Michelle Obama started a program to get kids to eat healthier and exercise more in an effort to reduce childhood obesity and conservative media said that was fascism. pic.twitter.com/ZQgd4UF6y1 — Erik the Rural Juror (@EDoggTheRed) December 28, 2021

The “Let’s Move!” initiative was wildly successful and changed the way a lot of schools feed and treat children — opting for healthy options and increasing physical activity.

“Michelle Obama and they’re going to bring in Harris,” Rogan said. “Harris comes back as the Vice President and Michelle Obama is the President. We get a double dose of diversity.”

Trump still holds a lot of support from Americans and is a likely candidate for Republicans in 2024.

A Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris ticket would have to beat out Republicans who have proven just as engaging, such as Donald Trump and potentially Ron DeSantis, the far-right Florida Governor.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!

Rogan intensely dives into this debate, trying to figure out what could stop Trump and what would stop Michelle, and decided on the win conditions for both sides.

“Trump and DeSantis together,” Rogan said. “They have to make a super team. That’s the only way they win.”

Joining up with DeSantis, who repeatedly fights Biden’s Covid mandates and pushes back against leftist legislation, would be just what the Republicans need to push the ballot in their favor.

However, Covid is exactly what Rogan says could be Michelle's downfall in terms of becoming the first woman president of the United States (aside from technicalities).

“The only thing that would stop her is if she bought into some of these policies that are destroying businesses in America that are making people scared,” Rogan said. “If she somehow or another supported or showed any support for lockdowns and mandates and all this craziness that’s going on.”

2024 is a long way away, and Michelle hasn’t made any mention of a desire to run for president, but this speculation has raised a lot of eyebrows and stirred a lot of interesting debates.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Follow him on Twitter here.