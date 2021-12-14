Elon Musk Says He’s Living In A ‘Technology Monastery’ Following Murky Split With Grimes

As with most celebrity breakups — particularly ones that involve billionaires — Elon Musk is continuing to make news headlines over his breakup with singer Grimes.

Following his split with Grimes in late September, it seems like Musk has returned to his normal, or at least what he would consider normal, life and has found new, innovative ways to garner the attention of news outlets and social media users everywhere.

Elon Musk talked about his breakup with Grimes in TIME’s Person of the Year interview.

Recently, in a move that is always controversial to many, TIME Magazine awarded Musk with their ‘Person of the Year’ title and as such conducted an interview with the hundred-billionaire tech mogul.

Given his status, it’s natural that people would hang on to every word he says and every move he makes, which is why his entire relationship with Canadian singer-songwriter and producer Claire Boucher, also known as Grimes, was very much in the public eye.

“Grimes and I are, I’d say, probably semi-separated,” he added, explaining that he does not have a new girlfriend, “This place is basically like a technology monastery, you know. There are some women here, but not many. And it’s remote.”

Many were confused by the former couple's sudden getting together, as neither of them appeared to move in the same circles, but their equal oddness made them a perfect match.

In 2020, the pair welcomed a baby named ‘X Æ A-12’ — later changed to ‘X AE A-XII’ due to legal complications (who’d have thought?) with Æ and numbers not being allowed.

Now, he seems to just go by 'X' for short.

Grimes and Elon Musk broke up because of scheduling conflicts.

After their split in September, the world flocked in curiosity to figure out why they separated since they seemed like such a good pair for each other — but the oddity that brought them together is exactly what split them apart.

“We weren’t seeing each other that much, and I think this is to some degree a long-term thing,” he explained to TIME during the interview in Texas, “because what she needs to do is mostly in L.A. or touring, and my work is mostly in remote locations like this.”

Musk is unsurprisingly a very busy man and SpaceX takes up a lot of his time, which is why he needs to stay in the Texas area — where his company is located.

Musk’s family and friends have shared that he can be very hard to be partnered with and that he can sometimes be sensitive to slights on his wealth or media reports he views as unfair.

“He would be happier with a partner,” says Kimbal Musk, Elon’s brother. “But he’s also a very hard person to be partnered with.”

Earlier this year he made a pledge on Twitter that he would quit his ownership of properties and has committed to his pledge — selling off his seven properties for millions and considers his primary home a rental near the Starbase site in Boca Chica, Texas.

Elon and Grimes, who recently released a song called “Player of Games,” share their custody of baby X and was with Elon for the interview — he is often taken care of by a nanny when Elon is busy.

“If I’m not in love, if I’m not with a long-term companion, I cannot be happy,” he once confessed in an interview, so hopefully his romance with Grimes has not fully died away just yet.

