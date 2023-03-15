The 10 Sexiest Celebrity Men In The World, According To Science

Science is pretty accurate when it comes to most things. And by the looks of this list, science continues to rule.

For years, researchers have been trying to figure out why one person is considered more attractive than another.

To explain why there is a general consensus that Ryan Gosling is gorgeous, while Macaulay Culkin is more of an acquired taste, there is a method — the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi.

This ratio goes WAY back — like, thousands of years back. It is said to be the secret sauce to sexiness and perfection.

Now, using digital face mapping paired with the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, scientists have been able to determine who has the most beautiful face and who are the sexiest men in the world.

An experiment was carried out by Dr. Julian De Silva and it declared George Clooney to be the most handsome man on the planet.

This method works by measuring 12 important markers on the face which include the chin, forehead, eyebrows, eyes, nose, lips, and face shape. Then, these results are put up against the Greek Golden Ratio, which is 1.618, and is said to be the most beautiful a face can be.

Sticking with the celebrity theme, 10 men were rated in order of how perfect their face is. However, some of them won the prize for specific facial features.

Ryan Gosling, for example, is considered to have the best nose of the bunch, while Harry Styles takes the prize for best eyes and chin. David Beckham, on the other hand, has the best-shaped face.

While many of the sexy men on the list seem obvious, others may surprise you. I found that I even had to Google some of the names (maybe because I’m getting old).

Here are the 10 sexiest male celebrities in the world, according to science:

1. George Clooney

I know this is the only man my mother and I can agree that he's attractive.

2. Bradley Cooper

I'm a sucker for blue eyes.

3. Brad Pitt

I love when a man has a mane for hair.

4. Harry Styles

I've loved this man since I was 12.

5. David Beckham

I know nothing about soccer, but I would learn for him.

6. Will Smith

He may be banned from the Oscars, but not from my heart.

7. Idris Elba

Tall, dark, and handsome? With a British accent? Yes.

8. Ryan Gosling

There's a reason this man is the king of romance movies.

9. Zayn Malik

I would let this man break my heart.

10. Jamie Foxx

And this man, too.

Shannon Ullman is a writer who focuses on travel and adventure, women's health, pop culture, and relationships. Her work has appeared in Huffington Post, MSN, and Matador Network.