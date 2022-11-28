7 Strict Rules Cristiano Ronaldo Makes His Kids Follow

Parents want the best for their kids and have high standards for raising them. Cristiano Ronaldo is no exception — even as one of the most famous professional athletes in the world.

Ronaldo first became a father in 2010 when he welcomed his son, Cristiano Jr. in a shocking announcement, stating he would not reveal the identity of his son's mother and he would be raising the boy alone.

In June 2017, Ronaldo announced the arrival of twins, Eva and Matteo, via surrogate. Months prior, he began dating his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez.

Rodríguez gave birth to the couple's next child, a girl named Alana, in November 2017.

In April 2022, Rodríguez and Ronaldo welcomed another set of twins — a boy and a girl named Ángel and Bella. Shortly after his birth, Ángel sadly passed away.

As one of the most successful soccer stars in history, Ronaldo is an idol on the field. But he has also found success in another, much more important job — being a dad.

Here are 7 strict rules that Cristiano Ronaldo's kids follow.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. practices football for several hours a day.

In Rodriguez’s Netflix show “I Am Georgina”, Ronaldo emphasizes the importance of love and grace when it comes to parenting — sharing that he’ll never “pressure” his kids to do anything.

In the show, Ronaldo shares that Ronaldo Jr. can be a “great” football player, “if he’s dedicated” to the sport.

Even though there’s “no pressure”, his dad’s success and fame are a testament to the tips he takes from his dad — things like cold showers and no junk food.

Ronaldo Jr. seems to be living up to outside expectations in following in his father’s successful footsteps.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo and his kids have a strictly healthy lifestyle.

“I eat a high protein diet, with lots of wholegrain carbs, fruit and vegetables, and avoid sugary foods,” Ronaldo says about his diet.

Drinking tons of water daily is necessary for an athlete like Ronaldo, as well — meaning no sugary sodas like Coca-Cola.

For Ronaldo, there is no ‘on and off’ diet, but rather a lifestyle to follow — so it’s not just a healthy endeavor for dad, but for the whole Ronaldo family.

“Be disciplined. Keeping yourself motivated and sticking to your routine is key. For me, there is no room for easing off, so I have to be strict,” Ronaldo shares.

3. Cristiano Ronaldo urges kids to work out after eating sugary treats.

Despite a strict diet, Ronaldo allows his young children to indulge in a treat occasionally, as any healthy lifestyle allows.

In August of 2016, Ronaldo posted his then-6-year-old son Ronaldo Jr. running next to him on a treadmill.

“Alright guys, I am here doing a little bit of bike with Cristiano here on the treadmill,” Ronaldo says, “We are done with ice cream, now it’s time to work baby!”

4. Cristiano Ronaldo invests in his kids’ academic success and studies.

According to a 2022 report, Ronaldo and Rodriguez are said to have enrolled their children in a prestigious "millionaire" school in Portugal.

Journalist Adriano Silva Marins seemed to confirm the rumors of the lavish school, saying, “Something that has been talked about for some time, but now we know in which school Cristiano Ronaldo's children were enrolled, it was St Julians in Carvavelos, which is halfway between Cascais and Lisbon…It is one of the best schools in Portugal.”

5. Cristiano Ronaldo’s kids require privacy to travel and relax.

Rodriguez shares in her Netflix show the requirements for her family’s luxury lifestyle, both traveling and at home, saying they require “many rooms and a private pool, easy access to the dock for a smaller boat and a piece of land to walk with the kids and not have to leave the villa to take them out for a stroll.”

6. Cristiano Ronaldo’s big family requires strictly jet travel.

In her Netflix series, Rodriguez also admits that she’d rather “not travel” if the family has to wait in an airport for two hours to fly. Not to worry — one of Ronaldo’s 25-million-dollar private jets just does the trick for carting their family to matches and vacation destinations.

7. Cristiano Ronaldo enforces strict hygiene for his family.

Being in such a healthy household, Ronaldo’s physical activity and diet are not the only things his kids follow alongside him. Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ronaldo’s kids must follow safety procedures to stay healthy and happy alongside their dad.

In a video shared by his girlfriend Rodriguez, Ronaldo makes sure to pass out hand sanitizer to all of his kids before eating.

