Jack Grealish's Girlfriend Reveals Where She Stands On His Alleged Cheating As She Joins Him At The World Cup

Sasha Attwood, Jack Grealish's girlfriend, appears to be ignoring those cheating rumors as she shows her support for him in Qatar.

Following Grealish's first World Cup goal for England against Iran in Qatar, he was able to snag a congratulatory hug and kiss on the cheek from Attwood after scoring the second international goal of his career, while she was sitting in the stands.

On Instagram, Attwood even reposted a photo of Grealish, 27, on the field with the caption: "So proud of you xx."

Who is Sasha Attwood?

Attwood, 26, is a fashion influencer and model from Solihull, West Midlands, England, United Kingdom.

Attwood is a social media star but is best known for dating Jack Grealish.

She is represented by Industry Model Management and was first scouted to be a model at the age of 13 while shopping in Birmingham with her mother.

She boasts around 150,000 followers on Instagram and often posts lifestyle content on her YouTube channel, which has 45,000 subscribers.

While Attwood keeps her relationship with Grealish private, the model is often spotted in the stands supporting her boyfriend.

According to The Sun, a source claimed that "Sasha is [Jack]s] secret weapon off the pitch and will support him no matter what. They're both very close to each other."

Grealish and Attwood have been together on and off for 10 years.

The couple, who have been on and off over the years, first got together when they were both 16 after they met while attending St. Peter's Roman Catholic Secondary School in Solihull, England.

They reportedly hit a bit of a rough patch in early 2021 after cheating allegations surfaced online, claiming that Grealish had been with other women while with Attwood.

Attwood and Grealish were previously embroiled in cheating allegations.

In early 2021, Grealish was accused of cheating on Attwood with actress Emily Atack.

According to the Daily Mail, Grealish reportedly enjoyed a secret six-week fling with Atack while he was said to still be dating Attwood, though both Attwood and Grealish have denied the rumors.

The affair started after Atack and Grealish were introduced by one of Grealish's England teammates.

After the two exchanged an influx of text messages and enjoyed a handful of dates, Grealish then broke off contact with Atack.

"One minute [Jack] was besotted, the next he was back with Sasha and acting as if Emily didn't mean anything," a source told The Sun.

"When the affair came to light, it quickly became apparent that people were getting hurt—and that things could get very messy."

Grealish was accused of cheating on Attwood with Amber Gill.

In November 2021, rumors started circulating that Grealish was also cheating with 2019 'Love Island' winner, Amber Gill.

The soccer star was not only accused of cheating on Attwood with Atack but with Gill as well.

However, the speculation was denied by both Grealish and Gill.

According to Capital FM, Grealish shared a statement to his Instagram stories, telling his fans, "Please don't believe everything you read in the newspapers."

“The 2 biggest lies in newspapers… ‘a source said’ ‘a close pal said’,” he added, seemingly referring to the rumors surrounding him, Gill, and Atack.

Gill also shared a statement on social media about the rumors she was secretly dating Grealish.

"I chose to ignore the headlines but as the day went on I began to feel more angry and upset and I'm not going to just ignore it because this [behavior] needs to be challenged," the former 'Love Island' contestant wrote.

"For absolute clarity and in MY words, I've never been the 'other woman' nor will I ever be."

