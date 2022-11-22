Inside The Iron-Clad Contract Cristiano Ronaldo Makes All Of The Staff At His House Sign

Strict rules enforced for celebrity staff are nothing out of the ordinary, and athletes are no exception.

Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly requires any staff members entering his home to abide by a bizarre rule.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes his staff sign a 70-year nondisclosure agreement contract.

Information obtained from the German media outlet Del Speigel revealed that the famous athlete requires any of his employees that work in his home to sign a contract that is in effect until at least 70 years after his death.

The five-time FIFA Player of the Year winner allegedly values his privacy as well as that of his family and forbids any of his staff from speaking publicly regarding any personal matters.

The non-disclosure contract reportedly reads, “such is the obsession of the Portuguese player to keep his private life secret, that his staff are forbidden to say anything up to 70 years after the death of Cristiano Ronaldo or the last of his relatives."

Given that the soccer player has become a father to six children in the last decade, it doesn't look like those contracts are going to expire anytime soon.

Ronaldo is known for being secretive regarding his personal life, especially about his family.

His eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., was welcomed 11 years ago by Ronaldo but the identity of the child's biological mother has never been revealed to the public.

Ronaldo frequently avoids questions about his son's mother, allegedly per an agreement between himself and the woman. After his birth, Ronaldo dated model Irina Shayk for five years before their 2015 breakup.

The soccer star later welcomed twins, Eva and Matteo, via surrogate in June 2017. In November of that year, Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, gave birth to their daughter, Alana. She later gave birth to twins in 2022, a girl, Bella, and a boy. The boy tragically died during childbirth.

Ronaldo recently got candid during a sit-down with Piers Morgan where he explained what it was like to deal with both joy and devastation after welcoming his baby girl and mourning the loss of his son at the same time.

"It is probably the worst moment that has passed through my life since my father died," Ronaldo said.

"When you have a kid, you expect that everything will be normal," he added. "And when you have that problem, it's hard. As human beings, me and Georgina had quite difficult moments, because we don't understand why it happened to us. It was difficult, to be honest, it was very, very difficult to understand what's going on in that period of our life."

