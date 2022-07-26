Source Claims Khloe Kardashian ‘Still Loves’ Tristan Thompson & Wants To ‘Redeem’ Him

It seems even after multiple cheating and a paternity scandal, Khloe Kardashian can't let go of Tristan Thompson.

As Kardashian gets ready to have her 2nd baby with the former NBA player via surrogacy, fans can't help but wonder what might have prompted her to have another baby with the man who has cheated on her multiple times.

A source claims that Khloe Kardashian still loves Tristan Thompson.

There seems to be a reason Kardashian keeps coming back to Thompson. A source revealed to Page Six that Kardashian still has feelings for her ex and has the desire to fix his ways.

“I’m told that Khloé still loves Tristan, she is fixed on redeeming him, and nothing would shock me if they got back together again," the source said.

"This is really why the family is not shunning Tristan. They’re standing by Khloé, of course. The Kardashians always stick together.”

The source also mentioned that despite her feelings for the basketball player, Kardashian hasn't talked to him. However, she isn't going to completely cut him out of her life as they are also expecting their 2nd baby.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's surrogate is due any day now.

When the two decided to have a 2nd child, they had been together. Kardashian and Thompson had gotten back together in 2020 after his first cheating scandal and in 2021 they decided to have another baby.

However, before they could make the pregnancy public, Thompson's paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols became broke in December 2021. Thompson had also issued a public apology to Kardashian on his Instagram.

“You don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” he wrote. “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

The former couple implanted embryos in their surrogate in November 2021.

Another source further revealed that Kardashian wanted a brother for their daughter True.

“Khloé always wanted True to have a little brother, that was her dream. When she and Tristan created the embryos together, they were very much in love, and Khloé was excited for the future," another source said.

“Her friends were so upset about the Tristan drama, and then those who were really in the loop knew that it was even more complicated because they had a baby on the way.”

Khloe Kardashian wanted to announce her 2nd baby in the 2nd season of "The Kardashians".

As Kardashian had already decided to have her 2nd baby with Thompson, she thought that she would reveal the news on the 2nd season of Hulu's "The Kardashians" which is set to premiere in September 2022.

This had been when the couple was still together before Thompson's paternity scandal came to light. However, when Thompson's infidelity was revealed, they decided to handle the pregnancy separately. Ultimately, the pregnancy news was leaked in July 2022.

One source said, “Once it was determined that they’d be going through the pregnancy somewhat separately, word got out to too many people and they realized it was likely going to leak and that it would be hard to keep things secret before the September premiere.”

