Woman Cuts Sister-In-Law From Her Bridal Party After She Posts 'Ugly' Picture Of Her Crying In Her Wedding Dress

Wedding planning can be one of the most exciting times of one’s life. It can also be the most stressful time, and can even result in the end of close relationships.

One bride-to-be discovered this after her sister-in-law overstepped her boundaries while wedding dress shopping, leading her to kick her out of her bridal party. However, now the woman is asking others if she was too harsh.

The woman’s sister-in-law posted a picture of the bride ‘crying’ in her wedding dress on social media.

Sharing her story to the subreddit, r/AmITheA-–hole, the 27-year-old woman revealed that she and her 34-year-old fiancé got engaged before the pandemic started, and are finally planning the wedding of their dreams.

While she was deciding on who she wanted to be a part of her bridal party, her mother suggested that she ask her brother’s wife. “After marrying my brother [they] moved several states away and she has expressed feeling isolated without family around,” the woman wrote.

She decided to include her sister-in-law in her bridal party to increase her socialization. However, she would later regret that decision, and claims that her sister-in-law has been “nothing short of a nightmare” throughout the entire process.

In addition to failing with helping out with sending wedding invitations and delaying hair and makeup consultations, the woman’s sister-in-law turned wedding dress shopping into complete chaos during what the woman calls “the final straw.”

After the woman tried on the wedding dress of her dreams, she realized that it did not fit, as she had to lose 15 pounds before she could. “I bawled my eyes out because I knew this was the dress for me,” she shared. “Everyone was encouraging and I still had plenty of time to lose 15 pounds and come back for fitting, so I agreed and said yes to the dress.”

However, after the woman returned from dress shopping, she discovered that her sister-in-law had posted a photo on her Instagram account of their outing. The photo depicted the woman crying while wearing the wedding dress.

To make matters worse, the woman’s fiancé had seen the photo and had unintentionally broken one of the most important wedding traditions of seeing his bride in her dress before she walked down the aisle.

The woman decided to remove her sister-in-law from her bridal party.

The livid woman called up her sister-in-law, informing her that she was no longer a part of her bridal party and that she had “ruined” her wedding. However, the woman’s mother believed she reacted a bit too harshly toward her sister-in-law.

“Even though she understands I lacked compassion and have severely hurt my sister-in-law’s feelings... She asked if I could find it in my heart to forgive but I told her even if I did that I still would not include her in my party.”

People came to the woman’s defense and agreed with her decision to kick her sister-in-law out of her bridal party.

“Not sharing someone else's wedding dress is not some super obscure rule that no one knows. Everyone knows that you don't share pictures of the wedding dress before the wedding,” one user commented. “She didn't have your permission in the first place and I would tell her to take it down immediately or she can be uninvited from the wedding altogether,” another user wrote.

“Bounced from the party was kind. I'd have been tempted to bounce her from the wedding,” another user admitted. “I'm dying to know what excuse she had for posting a photo of the bride in her dress CRYING on her social media.”

Other users criticized the woman’s mother for defending her sister-in-law and for asking her to include her in the bridal party. Others even believed that the woman’s sister-in-law had feelings of resentment and jealousy toward her, and posted the photo on purpose.

The bride-to-be followed up with her original post, thanking others for validating her feelings and sharing that her brother had apologized on his wife’s behalf.

“He stated that she posted it thinking the app had the feature where she could post privately,” the woman wrote. “When I asked why the picture was taken in the first place he said she just wanted to capture the start of my ‘fitting into the dress’ journey.”

Still, the woman refused to allow her sister-in-law back into her bridal party.

Between the high expectations and abundant pressure that come with planning a wedding and being in a wedding party, relationships between people can ultimately crumble.

This can be due to a variety of factors, including the exposure of jealousy, financial inequalities, and increased stress levels of organizing the big day.

Toronto-based psychologist and relationship expert, Nicole McCance, told Global News that it is not uncommon for people who were once close with one another to part ways during wedding planning.

“For a lot of people, [a wedding] might be the very first time in their life that they’ve had to lead such a major event,” she says. “This is the event that you’ve maybe been fantasizing about since you were younger; this is the event that your mom is always talking about, so [there’s] all that pressure.”

While wedding planning can fuel stress and anguish and you may lose a friend or two, it is important to remember that the event is meant to be a time of change, excitement, and happiness.

