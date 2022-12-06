The Lie Scientology Allegedly Taught Kirstie Alley About Cancer Before She Passed Away After Battling The Illness

As the world grieves the death of actress Kirstie Alley, who passed away after a brief battle with cancer, questions are being raised about what role her faith may have played in her final months.

While many fans offered their support and condolences for Alley’s family as they mourn, others are questioning The Church of Scientology's teachings on medicine, particularly cancer.

The Church of Scientology is being accused of spreading misinformation about cancer to members like Kirstie Alley.

Alley, who succumbed to colon cancer at the age of 71 on December 5, has been linked to the controversial church since the 1970s.

The Church believes in the immortality of a person's spirit which resides in a physical body but has numerous past lives.

Founded 70 years ago by science-fiction author L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is “a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe, and the Supreme Being.”

Scientology focuses on one’s spirit, rather than the body or the mind, and preaches that “man is far more than a product of his environment or genes.”

Alley, who was a high-profile member of the Church of Scientology, opened up about becoming a believer in her 2012 memoir, “The Art of Men.”

"When I began doing Scientology, I was a drugged-out mess… I understood hell—depression, anxiety, addiction, failure, and loss,” Alley wrote.

After a friend had sent her a copy of L. Ron Hubbard’s book “Dianetics,” which detailed the practice of Scientology, Alley embarked on a 26-day trip to attend her first Scientology counseling session.

Afterward, she claimed that she “never wanted to do another drug.”

While Alley credited Scientology for pulling her out of the darkest depths of her life and getting her on the right path, others claim that the religious practices do more harm than good.

Scientology allegedly tells members that their devotion will make them immune to cancer.

New York Magazine journalist and HuffPost contributor, Yashar Ali, pointed out a shocking allegation that suggests Alley's illness could have been downplayed by the Church of Scientology.

“One of the promises that Scientology explicitly makes to members (on paper!) is if you reach the upper levels of Scientology you won’t get cancer,” he tweeted.

“Kirstie Alley and Kelly Preston, two dedicated Scientologists, have both died of cancer in the past two years.”

Ali included an official statement from Alley's children who confirmed that the actress was getting treatment at a Florida cancer center.

Other Twitter users agreed with Ali, and pointed out the problematic nature of Scientology.

“Scientology promises that if you reach the upper levels you won't get cancer. Kirstie Alley was an OT8 but died from cancer today. This is a reminder that SCIENTOLOGY IS NOTHING BUT A CULT. Also please donate to cancer research,” another user tweeted.

OT 8 (Operating Thetan Level 8) is currently the highest auditing level Scientology followers can achieve. It translates to “The Truth Revealed” and ensures one a fulfilling life.

The Church of Scientology charges followers to move up in the ranks, and the classes and programs required to increase one’s ranking can cost tens of hundreds of dollars.

Despite the claims of fans that Alley was supposed to be protected from cancer due to her religious status, the Church of Scientology’s website does not mention that practicing Scientology or achieving the highest level will guarantee you free from the illness.

The Church infamously rejects treatment for mental health issues but their website does advise followers to “seek conventional medical treatment for illnesses and injuries," and encourages members to see a medical doctor.

The “Cheers” star’s death was confirmed by her two children, True and Lillie Parker, via a Twitter and Instagram statement on Alley’s accounts.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce, and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” the statement read.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

Alley’s children also thanked the “incredible” team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for the care they provided to their mother.

