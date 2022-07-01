How Scientology Turned Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Children Against Her

Tom Cruise may be one of the brightest stars in Hollywood, but his devotion to the Church of Scientology casts an eternal cloud over his career.

Over the years, the star actor has become known for his unusual faith nearly as much as his success on the big screen. His belief in Scientology has affected many aspects of his life, including his personal relationships.

In particular, details surrounding his relationship with ex-wife Nicole Kidman, and their children, have been clouded in mystery.

The two former sweethearts first met in 1989 on the set of “Days of Thunder,” and officially tied the knot the following year. The two became one of the biggest power couples of the nineties and adopted two kids, Isabella in 1992 and Connor in 1995, during their 11-year marriage.

Kidman was once a member of Scientology herself but eventually chose to leave the church. This decision allegedly caused tensions with Cruise and their kids, all of whom remained firm in their beliefs.

Does Nicole Kidman see her kids with Tom Cruise?

It’s difficult to say definitively whether or not Kidman sees her kids consistently due to many differing comments throughout the years. It is known that both Isabella and Connor chose to stay with their father after the divorce in 2001 while Kidman moved back to her home country of Australia.

The “Nine Perfect Strangers” star also has two biological daughters, Sunday and Faith, with her current husband Keith Urban. Kidman made waves at the 2018 Golden Globes, where she thanked “all of her children” in an acceptance speech, but only mentioned her biological daughters while neglecting to name her adopted children.

“First cab off the rank, that means my daughters are still awake, so Sunny, Faith, I love you,” Kidman said. “I’m bringing this home to you babies.”

A former Scientologist claims Tom Cruise’s children were turned against Nicole Kidman.

Sam Domingo, a former member of the Church of Scientologist, claimed that the church “indoctrinated” Isabella and Connor to be against their mother because she was no longer involved with their faith.

“I know what techniques they used... I know what the second-in-command at the time Marty Rathbun did, he was so tough on them, the Cruise kids had no choice,” Domingo told the Daily Mail. “After the divorce, they were indoctrinated into Scientology and very much isolated.”

Nicole Kidman keeps private about her children’s faith.

Kidman rarely speaks about her two older children, but on the few occasions she does, she has stated that she has an unconditional love for them despite their differences.

"They are able to make their own decisions,” Kidman told Who. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them.

"And I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe – that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here."

Nicole Kidman was allegedly banned from her son Connor’s wedding

Despite Kidman showing her adopted children the affection she believes they need, this affection isn’t always reciprocated.

When Connor married his girlfriend, fellow Scientologist Silvia Zanchi, in March 2019, Kidman was allegedly banned from attending the Scientologist ceremony. While Tom was reportedly the one who made the call, Connor didn’t exactly push back against the suggestion.

"First, Tom would never even consider inviting Nicole to Connor's wedding because she's considered a 'suppressive person' by the church — and, second, he doesn't want her there," an insider told Radar.

Leah Remini says Isabella Cruise was critical of her mother.

Isabella has also spoken negatively about Kidman in the past. Leah Remini, another former Scientologist, wrote about Isabella’s relationship with her mother in her 2016 memoir. Remini said she always wondered why Kidman wasn’t involved in the kids’ lives much, but she finally got her answer in a 2006 conversation with both of them, and it heavily relates to their difference in faith.

"'Not if I have a choice,' Bella said. 'Our mom is a f--king SP [suppressive person],’” Remini said.

In 2016, Bella Cruise said she still speaks to Nicole Kidman.

While Isabella’s relationship with her mother may be tenuous, they do still talk to each other, at least on occasion. Following her own wedding in September 2015, Isabella cleared the air on her standing with both Kidman and Cruise after neither were in attendance at her ceremony.

"Of course, we talk, they're my parents!" Isabella told the Daily Mail.

Connor Cruise also defended his relationship with his mom.

Much like his sister, it appears that Connor also still has a somewhat positive relationship with his mother. He praised Kidman and his relationship with her, while also dispelling reports of a rift between them, in a 2014 interview with Woman’s Day Australia.

“I don’t care what people say, I know that me and Mum are solid,” Connor said. “I love her a lot. My family means everything. Yeah, I love my music, but the family comes before everything else.”

Jonathan Alfano is a writer who focuses on news and entertainment topics. Follow him on Twitter to keep up with his content.