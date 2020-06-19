Did Danny Masterson And Scientology Kill A Dog With Rat Poisoning?

Chrissie Carnell Bixler says Danny Masterson raped her in the 90s. Now she says he killed her dog.

A few years after his accusers came forward, actor Danny Masterson has been arrested and charged with three counts of rape. One of the women who had come forward with allegations against Masterson was Chrissy Carnell Bixler.

Bixler had been involved in a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend Masterson since 2019. In the suit, she and three other plaintiffs alleged that the That 70s Show actor sexually assaulted them.

The lawsuit follows attempts to bring criminal charges against Masterson, an effort they say that was thwarted by the Church of Scientology.

In the aftermath of the police reports about the rape allegations, Bixler says representatives from the church interfered into the LAPD investigation and also took steps to intimidate her into dropping her accusations.

She says she has been stalked, filmed, and otherwise threatened by the church for years now.

Masterson has always denied all of the allegations against him, but refuses to comment on the lawsuit in public.

At the time the suit was filed, he commented, "I’m not going to fight my ex-girlfriend in the media like she’s been baiting me to do for more than two years. I will beat her in court — and look forward to it because the public will finally be able to learn the truth and see how I’ve been railroaded by this woman. And once her lawsuit is thrown out, I intend to sue her and the others who jumped on the bandwagon for the damage they caused me and my family."

In January 2020, Bixler claimed that the church has continued to harass her and had even gone so far as to poison two of her dogs in the past year.

Did Danny Masterson and Scientology kill dogs with rat poison?

What went on between Chrissy Bixler and Danny Masterson?

Bixler will be the first to tell you that she and Masteron had a consensual relationship. The two started dating in 1996 and stayed together as his career took off with the success of That 70s Show.

Masterson is a Scientologist and Bixler joined the church at his request. During their relationship, she says he routinely demanded that she have sex with him, even if she wasn't interested in doing so.

When she asked church members for guidance on talking to him about his demands, they told her it was her job as his girlfriend to have sex whenever he wanted. In one shocking incident, Bixler claims that Masterson had sex with her after she blacked out at a restaurant.

"Last thing I remember is getting up from the restaurant to go home. Complete blackout," she recounted later. "The next day when I woke up the back of my head hurt, and I thought I’d fallen. I thought I was poisoned. I didn’t know where

I was. He was downstairs sitting at his desk. I went downstairs and asked what happened. He just kind of chuckled. I said, ‘I’m in a lot of pain.’ I was ripped. I was injured. He started laughing. He said, '“Oh, I had sex with you last night.' I said, ‘Was I unconscious?’ He said, ‘Yeah.’”

When Bixler talked to someone in the church about it, she was told it could not be considered rape, since she and Masterson were in a relationship.

Bixler says Scientology covered for Masterson.

Bixler wasn't the only one Masterson allegedly assaulted.

In 2017, LAPD admitted that three different people had filed complaints about Masterson sexually assaulting them.

"The Los Angeles Police Department Robbery Homicide Division, Sexual Assault Section, is conducting an investigation involving the actor Danny Masterson," the department said in a statement. "Three women have come forward and disclosed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the early 2000s.”

However, the investigations had reportedly stalled out for a while, despite compelling evidence, and no charges were filed against Masterson.

Bixler is convinced the Church of Scientology is trying to stifle evidence and protect Masterson.

Bixler and her husband, Mars Volta singer Cedric Bixler-Zavala, have alleged the church used their influence to stop any investigations into Masterson. The couple also says they have been subject to harassment since Bixler made her accusations public.

She alleges people chased her in her car and filmed her after she filed her report. She also claims the church was responsible for fake Craigslist ads in her name seeking anal sex.

She claims that her home security system has been hacked and disabled multiple times. She suspects the church is behind all of this.

Did Danny Masterson and Scientology kill a dog with rat poisoning? Bixler's dog died mysteriously in 2018.

Two years ago, Bixler's dog Ethel died under mysterious circumstances. At the time, the vet ruled that her throat had ruptured. She believed that the church had something to do with the death of her pet, but was unable to prove it at the time.

Then, second dog died and Bixler said it was rat poison.

Both Bixler and her husband posted to social media earlier this year and talked about the death of their one-year-old German shepherd named Biscuit. Bixler said they adopted her last year after losing Ethel, but had to put him down in January.

Bixler-Zavala posted photos of a hunk of ground beef that he had pulled apart to reveal a greenish block that had been hidden inside it. He claimed it was rat poison and that it wasn't the first time raw meat with the rat poison inside it had appeared in the family's yard. The dog had eaten it and gotten so sick he couldn't recover.

Bixler is now terrified that the church will come after the human members of her family, saying, “There was no saving her... my twin boys could have handled [the poisoned meat]. My twin boys could have been poisoned! I’m so broken.”

The family found meat stuffed with rat poison in their yard where the dog could eat it.

The Church of Scientology denies everything.

Masterson has not commented on these accusations from the Bixlers. The Church of Scientology says that it wasn't privy to the death of the dogs, issuing a statement that read, "These claims are completely false and insane. The Bixlers have fabricated the most outrageous lies and are now using Instagram as a channel for their latest hallucinatory publicity stunt.”

The LAPD is investigating the death of the dogs. Both the lawsuit and the criminal investigation into Masterson are ongoing.

Masterson has been charged with rape.

Recently, the actor was arrested and charged on three separate counts of rape. He has already been released on an over $3 million bail, and his arraignment is set for September 18.

According to a press release from the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office, the incidents happened on three different occasions between 2001 and 2003, all of which took place at Masterson's home in the Hollywood Hills.

The actor's attorney released a statement: "Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we're confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify. Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false."

If he's found guilty, Masterson could face 45-to-life in prison.

