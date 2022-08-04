8 Rules Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Make Each Other Follow In Their Marriage

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been together for the past 16 years and definitely exude relationship goals.

Teigen and Legend first met in 2006 on the set of Legend's music video for "Stereo," and have been together ever since.

The two eventually got married in 2013 in a courthouse in New York City before flying to Italy for a more lavish ceremony.

"One of the first vacations we took together was to Lake Como, so we thought it would be nice to marry where we fell in love," Legend revealed during an exclusive spread for Martha Stewart Weddings.

It wasn't long before Legend and Teigen welcomed their first child, Luna, in 2016, and their second, Miles, in 2018.

On August 3, Teigen announced on Instagram that she was pregnant with her and Legend's fourth child after experiencing the loss of their third child, Jack, in September 2020.

While Teigen and Legend have remained one of the stronger couples in Hollywood, the two have definitely implemented a few rules in their marriage that has made it last as long as it has.

Here are 8 rules Chrissy Teigen & John Legend follow in their marriage.

1. They have a lot of respect for each other.

In an interview with Today, via Martha Stewart Weddings, Legend shared the thing that has made his marriage to Teigen feel blissful.

"We actually really love and respect and admire each other. I think that's the foundation of who we are as a couple and we actually enjoy each other's company," he explained, adding that humor is also another component.

"My wife makes me laugh all the time. I make her laugh occasionally. Everyone knows she's funnier than I am."

2. John Legend tries to be as reliable as he can be.

In an interview with E! News, Legend opened up about what it takes to be the best support system for Teigen.

"As a husband, we've got to be reliable. We've got to be a rock. We've got to be there for our wives. We've got to be as present and available as possible to help with whatever needs to be done," he shared.

3. They go to therapy together.

In a live stream to promote Legend's 2020 song "Wilds," Teigen and Legend opened up about their "very different communication styles," and how they've adapted to fulfill what the other needs.

"We have the same communication issues as other people," Teigen revealed, "Because I don't like to talk about work with him, and that can cause problems."

"We grow together. We go to therapy and do all those things too," Legend added on. "[We] try to take care of each other and be responsive to each other's needs."

4. It's them against the world.

In an interview with Well+Good, Teigen shared the mantra she likes to remind her and Legend that helps their relationship flourish.

“I think it’s really important to be complete partners in crime,” she said. “I love the mentality of ‘us against the world.’ Even when you have kids, never forget your relationship as partners and lovers—that’s so important.”

5. John supports Chrissy in anything she wants to do.

While speaking with Cosmopolitan, Legend spoke about sticking by Teigen's side as she decided to stop drinking.

"I just want to support her. I want her to be happy and to live the fullest, most awesome life she can, and I want us to do it together," he said.

The 'All of Me' singer continued, saying that he is sincere in his commitment to his wife. "Whenever she sets her mind to anything, I always tell her, ‘I want to support you and help you do it.’”

6. Chrissy won't let John break up with her.

In an interview with The Guardian, Legend revealed that he had tried to end his relationship with Teigen years before the two had married.

“I was really stressed and busy,” Legend told the publication. "I was just like ‘I’d just be happier single right now,’ and she was like ‘No.'”

Teigen echoed that sentiment on Twitter, via Marie Claire, after the story went viral, adding more details.

“It wasn’t a typical breakup,” she wrote. “He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like ‘no.'”

7. They don't spend every second of the day together.

In an interview with E! News, Teigen and Legend talked about a tip that works for their marriage, which sometimes involves traveling away from each other.

“You just have to make time for each other, go on little trips like we did for her birthday and go to dinner just the two of you sometimes,” Legend said. “You still have to have romance time.”

Teigen added, laughing, “Yes, and travel away from each other a lot that helps. We’re not together 365. It’s nice to be able to really be like, ‘Oh my gosh, I miss you. I miss you so much.’ That works for both of us.”

8. They've learned how to minimize their fights.

While speaking to Good Housekeeping, Teigen opened up about how she's learned to minimize her fights with her husband.

"I've learned to listen to what the other person is upset about and try to make sure that I'm doing everything to not let that same, dumb fight happen again," she said.

"I get very passionate and loud, and he's very much a diffuser," she said. "But in the end, we're both apologizers; we don't like to dwell on the same thing."

