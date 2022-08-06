Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are considered Hollywood's most secretive couple, based on the fact that the two have been together for more than a decade and keep much of their personal lives extremely private.

Mendes and Gosling first met in 2011 while filming "The Place Beyond the Pines," where they played a couple with an infant son.

It seemed their chemistry onscreen bled into their offscreen lives, and the two have been together ever since. In 2014, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Esmeralda, followed by their second daughter, Amada, in 2016.

Even though Mendes and Gosling sometimes share details about their relationship, they have both remained rather tight-lipped about their children, especially when it comes to showing them off on social media.

"My man and my kids are private," Mendes once told a fan on Instagram.

Still, the two sometimes talk about what it's like to be parents to their two daughters, and the ways they try to give their children as much of a normal life as they can.

Here are 7 strict rules Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes make their kids follow.

1. They want to teach their daughters that there is no such thing as "gender-specific roles."

In an interview with Forbes, Mendes opened up about parenting with Gosling, and the lessons they both want to teach their daughters.

"Hopefully it's showing my girls that there are no gender-specific roles that one must take on and that we are partners in this and that we're all partners in this, not just Ryan and I, but our children as well," Mendes explained.

2. Ryan is a father first, above all.

According to the Daily Mail, Gosling prioritizes being a father to his children over everything else.

"I'm like a dad first, and part of the reason for doing the film [The Gray Man] was this opportunity for us to go to these interesting places and be there with my kids," he shared.

3. They are both hands-on parents.

A source told US Weekly that during the pandemic, Gosling and Mendes were both extremely hands-on with their children.

They’re hands-on parents and don’t have any nannies,” the source said. “Being confined to their home with two small children is exhausting at times, especially without hired help.”

Eva has programmed her entire routine and career to ensure family comes first — then work fits in around it."

4. Eva wants to add some 'boredom' to her kids' summer.

In a 2022 interview with Access, via Hello magazine, Mendes jokingly admitted that she wants to add some "boredom" to her kids' summer plans.

"You know what, for this summer, I want to bring boredom back," she said.

"The summers that I loved as a kid, and what I remember, [were when I] was doing nothing, right? I grew up in LA, so we'd just be bored, and then the heat," she continued, adding that the boredom would make her "miss" being in school.

5. They make sure their children have their full attention.

In a post shared on Mendes' Instagram back in February 2021, the actress offered support to other parents who were struggling while raising their children during the ongoing pandemic.

According to E! News, Mendes shared a photo of herself wearing a gray robe, writing in the caption: "Full on Mom mode."

"These days my kids are getting my full on attention," she continued. "It's challenging for sure but they need me now more than ever.

6. They don't post photos of their children on social media.

According to People, Mendes explained why she doesn't share photos of her daughters on social media.

"I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life.”

Since my children are still so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent,” Mendes added. “And I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give me consent.”

7. They encourage their children to have their own personalities.

In an interview with People, Mendes spoke about how her two daughters are already forging their own personalities.

"They are so their own women already. And it’s so beautiful to watch,” Mendes said in the 2020 interview. “I really feel like it’s my job to get out of their way.”

"To protect them, of course, but to just let them be what they want to be,” she continued. “I try not to give my opinion too much on what they like.”

“My 5-year-old cut her socks, the foot part off, and she likes to wear socks as sleeves. And the other day she wore underwear as a hat and I was like, ‘That’s amazing.’ I wish I could do that. I can’t.”

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.