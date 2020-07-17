Is Ryan Gosling Married? Details About The Actor's Relationship With Eva Mendes

Is there a ring on that finger or nah?

Ryan Gosling is one of the most talented (and most popular) actors in Hollywood.

However, for being one of the most popular celebs in Tinseltown, he’s also managed to remain one of the most private celebs — especially when it comes to his relationship with actress Eva Mendes.

Are Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes married?

As of right now, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are not married.

US Weekly published an article saying that the couple quietly tied the knot in 2016, but that report turned out to be false. However, the duo has been together since 2011, and married or not, it seems to be working just fine for them!

Do Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have kids?

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have two children together: Esmeralda Amada Gosling (5) and Amada Lee Gosling (4).

While Eva Mendes doesn’t post photos of her kids on Instagram, she does give her followers an inside look at her as a mother.

“This is me. By my kid. It’s pretty accurate,” she captioned a recent photo of a portrait one of her children drew of her.

“No I haven’t become a master baker or a good cook during quarantine. I haven’t seen a gym in two months. I haven’t written a novella.⠀I’ve just been trying to be a fun mom and not lose my marbles. Sending so much love out there.”⠀

How did Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes meet?

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes met while filming the movie The Place Beyond the Pines.

In September of 2011, the pair were spotted enjoying a romantic date at Disneyland while taking a break from filming their hit film.

Why are Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling so private?

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have successfully kept their relationship private for nearly a decade.

The two rarely make red carpet appearances together and are rarely photographed together in general, and pictures of their two children are hard to come by.

"I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I'll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won't post pictures of our daily life,” Eva wrote in response to an Instagram user’s question about why she doesn’t post her pictures of her family on social media. “And since my children are still so little and don't understand what posting their image really means, I don't have their consent. And I won't post their image until they're old enough to give me consent."

What is Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’ parenting style?

On an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Eva touched on her and Ryan’s parenting styles after Kelly asked about her life as a mother, and gave some insight on how they are raising their children.

"We're very controlling. I think what the term is — we're always laughing at these terms — I think we would be 'bulldozing parents.’ The stakes are really high so yeah, I'm a helicopter parent,” she admitted.

“And then I heard the bulldozing and I'm like, 'Oh, yeah, I'm probably a bulldozing parent too.'"

