7 Strict Rules Liam Hemsworth Allegedly Made Miley Cyrus Follow During Their Marriage

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were once considered the internet's favorite couple but their reign is no more.

Cyrus and Hemsworth first met in 2009 after co-starring in the film "The Last Song" together and started dating shortly after.

Hemsworth eventually proposed to Cyrus in June 2012, though the couple never made it down the aisle, splitting in September 2013.

The couple eventually reconciled the following year, after Cyrus was spotted wearing an engagement ring, and by November 2018, she and Hemsworth had tied the knot.

Though, less than a year after marrying, Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their divorce and final split.

While Cyrus and Hemsworth's relationship has long been over, the couple tried to make things work out with an alleged set of rules set in place by Hemsworth.

Here are 7 strict rules Liam Hemsworth allegedly made Miley Cyrus follow in their marriage.

1. Liam allegedly valued spending time apart from Miley.

During an appearance on the "Zach Sang Show" in May 2017, Cyrus dished about her relationship with Hemsworth.

The "Hannah Montana" star explained that Hemsworth values the sense of independence in their relationship.

"I think that's what is wrong with a lot of relationships if you don't have time to be able to be yourself," Cyrus said.

"I just love that my dude doesn't really make me do that. He gets to do his thing and I get to do my thing, and then he inspires cool music and gets me to go to the beach more than I ever would."

2. Liam tried to control how Miley behaved while they were in public.

When the couple attended the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019, a moment between Hemsworth and Cyrus on the red carpet had fans convinced he wasn't a fan of her big personality.

The clip from the carpet shows Cyrus and Hemsworth posing for photos as the "Wrecking Ball" singer imitates licking her then-husband.

The action seemed to annoy Hemsworth, who turned to Cyrus with a smile still plastered on his face as he told allegedly her, "Could you behave for once?"

Cyrus seemed to take the comment in stride, shrugging him off as she posed for photos on her own.

3. Miley allegedly had to get on the Hemsworth family's good side.

Throughout their on-off relationship, Cyrus was occasionally seen hanging with her ex's brother Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, but it wasn't smooth sailing with the in-laws.

After their split, a source told HollywoodLife that the Hemsworths were slow to warm up to Cyrus.

“[Liam's] family is very private, very reserved and it took awhile for them to get used to Miley being so out there. It took a long time for them to come around to their relationship,” the source claimed.

4. Twerking was off-limits — at least publicly.

If we cast our minds back to a simpler time in 2013, the biggest celebrity controversy was Cyrus twerking on stage at the VMAs.

It seems it wasn't only Twitter that was up in arms about the iconic moment, Hemsworth allegedly distanced himself from his then-partner after being "mortified" by the spectacle, according to The Mirror.

Of course, the two later reconciled but even then twerking was off the table.

In one of their final red carpet appearances before their divorce, Hemsworth appeared unhappy when his wife showed off her twerking skills during an interview at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in 2019.

5. Supporting each other's successes was a crucial rule in their relationship.

It wasn't all bad between the two, however. During Hemsworth and Cyrus' relationship, the two were often seen promoting the other's projects.

After the release of Cyrus' album, "Younger Now," the "Hunger Games" actor was seen promoting the body of work in a since-deleted Instagram post.

In 2012, Cyrus boasted to Access Hollywood about her partner's own success.

"Liam deserves it [his success]," she gushed. "There are so many people out there that I think just don't even know what he's capable of, and I can't wait until people see it because, you know, I've been around it for the past three years."

6. Liam pushed a foundation of friendship first.

During a 2009 interview with Seventeen, Cyrus opened up about Hemsworth laying down a foundation of friendship while the two were working on "The Last Song."

"I've never gotten along with someone so well," the 'Plastic Hearts' singer said.

"I was a little anxious about making this movie; I wanted everything to be perfect. To go on set and feel insecure was a totally new element for me. But he felt the same way. He admitted his insecurities, and it was really nice to have someone who understands me for once."

7. In the end, Cyrus called her marriage to Hemsworth a 'f-king disaster.'

Back in March 2022, Cyrus revealed that her marriage had been a "f-king disaster" while helping another couple get engaged.

According to the Daily Mail, Cyrus had been performing at Lollapalooza Brazil when she brought a couple onto the stage with her for their proposal.

"Honey, I hope your marriage goes better than mine,” Cyrus remarked after congratulating the pair, “mine was a f–king disaster.”

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.