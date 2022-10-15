8 Strict Rules Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Make Each Other Follow

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are probably the internet's most favored couple.

The pair have been together since November 2016 after first being spotted together at a Kings of Leon concert in the Netherlands.

They eventually confirmed their relationship on Instagram in early 2017 before making their debut as a couple at HBO's Golden Globes after-party that January.

It wasn't long before Jonas popped the question to Turner in October 2017, and by May 2019, the two had tied the knot during a Las Vegas wedding which was documented by Diplo on Instagram Live.

The couple then had a second ceremony in June 2019 in Sarrians, France, surrounded by their close friends and family.

By February 2020, Jonas and Turner confirmed they were expecting their first child, daughter Willia, together, who was born five months after the announcement was made. The pair then welcomed their second daughter in July 2022, though they haven't released her name yet.

While Jonas and Turner sometimes share glimpses into their relationship on social media, they also have a few things that have helped their relationship continue to flourish.

Here are 8 strict rules Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner make each other follow.

1. Joe protects his relationship with Sophie.

In an April 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the "Burning Up" singer shared that he is extremely cautious when it comes to oversharing about his love life with Turner.

"It's almost like in pandemic words, but like your bubble. You’re protecting your family, your friends, and those around you," he said.

He added: "It's really being decisive on what you want. You wanna be really protective over how much you wanna share in your personal life, and I feel like as artists, we get the opportunity to express our heart through our music, and so that’s where I’m personal and honest as I can be."

2. Sophie credits Joe for being supportive of her career.

Following her engagement to Jonas, Turner spoke to Marie Claire about what it means for her career now that she would soon be a wife.

"I’m still like, Holy sh-t! I’m engaged. There’s this weird misconception that being married is the greatest thing that’ll ever happen to you," she told the publication.

"But I’ve always found that my career is something I work for, and when I achieve something, there’s a sense that this is the greatest thing I’ll do in my life. It’s lovely to be engaged."

She concluded: "Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person like I’d find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There’s a sense of peace that comes with finding your person. But there’s a drive that comes with your career.”

3. They balance each other out.

While speaking with Harper's Bazaar, Turner gushed about how she and Jonas perfectly balance each other out in their relationship.

"He’s lovely. He’s just the funniest. You wouldn’t expect he’s about to turn 30 this year. He’s the most fun, energetic, positive person I’ve ever seen. I’m pessimistic, so we balance each other out," she explained.

4. They constantly make each other happy.

While speaking with Glamour UK, the "Game of Thrones" actress revealed that Jonas "loves her more than he loves himself" and opened up about the happiness she feels while being with him.

“A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I’ve fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness,” she told the publication in March 2019.

“That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am — and find my happiness in things other than acting.”

5. Joe refused to be with Sophie until she learned to love herself.

During an interview with UK's Sunday Times, Turner revealed that it was Jonas who taught her how to love herself.

“He was, like, ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself.’ That was something, him doing that,” the actress said during the May 2019 interview.

“I think he kind of saved my life, in a way.”

6. They make sure to prioritize their relationship.

Jonas reflected on how he learned to make time for Turner during Jonas Brothers' documentary "Chasing Happiness" in 2019.

“It took me time to understand having someone in my life that I’ll do f–king anything to see Sophie for an hour,” he shared in the documentary, according to Elite Daily.

“All of those years, our first love was music, our first love was the band. And so for me, as a teenager and a young adult, to see [Kevin] prioritize anything but was bad. But it took me a long time to understand that.”

7. Joe's relationship with Sophie inspires him to be a better person.

In the "Chasing Happiness" documentary, Jonas also spoke about "the impact of falling in love" with Turner, and how it affected his everyday life.

“In finding myself, I was also able to find a partner,” Jonas said. “The impact of falling in love has made me want to be a better man, a better person, and ultimately made me a better brother.”

8. They poke fun at each other.

During the Jonas Brothers' Family Roast, Turner proved that she and Jonas have fun cracking jokes on the other's behalf.

While on stage, Turner poked fun at the famous brothers' purity rings during their Disney days.

"For those of you who don’t know purity rings are worn to demonstrate that you’re abstaining from sex before marriage, and the Jonas brothers, they had them, all of them."

She continued, aiming a dig at her husband. "Look, Joe Jonas wasn’t just sticking his fingers in some dumb metal rings. He was sticking his fingers in co-stars, actresses, and even a supermodel or two."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.