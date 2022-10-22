8 Strict Rules Victoria & David Beckham Make Each Other Follow In Their Marriage

Victoria and David Beckham are one of the cutest, longest-lasting celebrity couples — and there's a reason for that.

Giving each other time and trying to juggle their four kids — Brooklyn, 23, Harper, 11, Cruz, 17, and Romeo, 20 — is quite challenging.

As a result, the two have rules for each other to make their marital union a success.

Here are some strict rules Victoria and David Beckham make each other follow in their marriage.

1. They eat dinner together every night — as a family

Both of them are quite family-oriented and make sure to give each other as well as their kids the same attention.

“But with the kids, both myself and David are really hands-on. Yes, I'm up early working out but one of us will do the school run and we always try to be home by dinnertime,” Victoria said to Harper’s Bazaar.

“We're very strict about that when we're in London–at 6 pm we are all together, eating dinner, talking about our days."

Family dinners are a long-forgotten tradition for some households, just not the Beckhams.

2. They understand each other's schedules.

Since David and Victoria have such busy lives, it isn't always possible to spend personal time with each other.

As they both have highly demanding jobs, they have a mutual understanding of their work.

"David and I both respect that each of us are very, very busy; we are both running big businesses, but we do put the phones down, and sometimes we just talk,” Victoria spoke out to Elle.

3. They had a sexy room in one of their houses.

The former Spice Girls singer has also spoken about how they keep the romance in their marriage alive even after being married for many years.

According to Mirror, Victoria revealed to Allure that they have a special bedroom in their home.

"There's a room like a tart's boudoir, with leopard print everywhere and a mirrored ceiling,” she said. "Then there's our bedroom, which is quite virginal and white, with a big four-poster, old-oak bed."

She also confessed that they use it every night.

She revealed, "I’m getting into bed with David Beckham every night, so, you know, there’d be something wrong if I said, 'sleep.'"

4. They go out on dates often.

As Victoria and David’s busy careers demand most of their time, they create time for special dates to prioritize their relationship.

Back in 2018, the two spent their 19th wedding anniversary in Paris having an expensive dinner with a bottle of wine that cost around $1,700, according to The Sun.

5. They put hard work into their marriage.

The former football player has admitted that maintaining a marriage is challenging, but he and his wife make sure to work hard for it.

“I think marriage, marriage is always about hard work,” David spoke out about it to The Sunday Project, according to Hello.

“You know your children — they want your time and they deserve your time, and difficult situations like travelling away, being away from each other you know, you make it work."

6. The couple supports each other in their careers.

In 2020, David and his three kids, Cruz, Romeo and Harper sat in the front row seats at Victoria’s London Fashion week show t show their support.

The proud husband also went onto to Instagram later to show his support for his wife’s work.

7. They admit it when they make mistakes.

David has admitted that both of them have made mistakes in their relationship but they talk about it after.

"Of course, you make mistakes over the years, and we all know marriage is difficult at times. It's about working through it," David said in an interview with Desert Island Discs.

“Whenever we have come up against tough times, we know each other better than anybody knows us so we talk.”

8. They renewed their wedding vows.

As David was talking about the grand wedding the couple had, he revealed that they have since renewed their vows.

"We have renewed our vows since [our first wedding]. It was a lot more private, about six people there in our house," David said to Desert Island Discs.

Sanika Nalgirkar is a news & entertainment writer. She has a master's degree in creative writing. See more of her writing on her website.