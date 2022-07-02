Rob Kardashian Once Hooked Up With The Winner Of A Kim Kardashian Lookalike Contest, Says Khloe

The Kardashian siblings are known for their close bond with one another, as can be seen through their many collaborative projects and their hilarious rapport on their show.

But sometimes their bond might be a little too close for comfort.

A moment from a 2017 episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" shows just how far the famous family takes things at times.

Khloe Kardashian revealed that Rob Kardashian once slept with the winner of a Kim Kardashian lookalike contest.

In the episode, Khloe let slip that Rob hooked up with a Kim lookalike.

In one of the scenes of the episode, Rob and Khloe are seen laying in bed and talking. Khloe then said, “Do you remember when you f-cked the girl who won the Kim Kardashian lookalike contest?”

Rob didn’t answer the question but rather brought up another tale about a girl he slept with.

He said, “Oh, I thought you were talking about the girl that pulled up to your house and she was like butt-naked and then I went upstairs and had s-x with her and she ‘period-ed’ all over the bed.”

Too much information, Rob.

While Rob neither confirmed nor denied Khloe's claims about him sleeping with a lookalike of his older sister, fans assumed his lack of denial could be taken as confirmation that the allegation is true.

When the episode aired, one fan tweeted, "Rob's issues are deep. He slept with a girl that won a Kim Kardashian [look-alike] contest. Weird"

Rob's issues are deep. He slept with a girl that won a Kim Kardashian look alike contest. Weird. — Daughter of Vivian (@taynement) June 5, 2017

To make things weirder, Khloe even went as far as asking Rob something similar. She said, "Why didn't you ever sleep with someone who won a Khloe Kardashian lookalike contest?"

Rob sleeping with a Kim Kardashian lookalike can be considered odd. However, that isn't the weirdest situation between the two siblings.

Rob Kardashian has admitted that he had a crush on Kim Kardashian while growing up.

Back in 2016, in a preview of “Rob & Chyna”, Blac Chyna revealed that Rob had a crush on Kim when they were kids.

Chyna and Rob were talking about each other’s childhood crushes. Rob first revealed one of Chyna’s childhood crushes — Ricky Martin.

Chyna then went on to talk about Rob’s childhood crushes. She first mentioned Jennifer Lopez before adding Kim’s name to the list.

Chyna’s claims alone would’ve been hard to believe, however, Rob confirmed that she was correct, “That is also pretty accurate.”

While the statement was a joke — we hope — fans have still been left feeling somewhat uncomfortable about the interaction.

One fan tweeted, “[In case] you're looking to be horrified today, Rob Kardashian just admitted to having a crush on Kim while growing up.”

Another fan wrote, “Rob Kardashian had a crush on his own sister Kim? There aren't enough therapists in the world to help that family.”

It’s safe to say that all the fans were weirded out by this revelation. Sleeping with a sibling lookalike is one thing, however, having a crush on them hits another level of weird.

Sanika Nalgirkar is a news & entertainment writer at YourTango based in Seattle, Washington. She has a master's degree in Creative Writing from the University of Washington. You can check out some of her writing on her website.