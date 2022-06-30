Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Accused Of ‘Staging’ Reunion Photos To Save Her Reputation

A source is claiming Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker’s post-breakup rumors sighting was secretly staged.

The couple was recently spotted together at Soho House in Malibu after several reports emerged claiming they had broken up.

OMG THEY'RE BACK Kendall and Devin in Malibu yesterday pic.twitter.com/b3AhZZQbWV — booken (@kendallxdevin) June 27, 2022

The images quashed breakup rumors but a source tells Page Six that this was all an elaborate “PR stunt” by Jenner’s team.

“Her team does not want it to look like she was dumped,” said the insider. “Her people requested the meet-up.”

This allegedly staged paparazzi shoot has raised questions about where the couple stands now.

Did Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker break up?

On June 22, sources claimed Jenner and Booker had broken up after two years together.

"Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half."

The surprise split came after they had a “really nice time in Italy” while celebrating Jenner’s sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding with Travis Barker, the source claimed.

“But once they got back, they started to feel like they weren't aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles.”

A source also told Entertainment Tonight that the two "have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page."

Jenner allegedly told the Phoenix Suns player she "wanted space and time apart."

However, there was still hope of a reconciliation.

An insider noted, "They both hope to make it work, but as of now, they are split."

Fans first noticed Kendall and Devin may have split earlier in June

The couple, who first sparked dating rumors in April 2020, should have been celebrating their two-year anniversary but now seem to be distancing themselves from one another.

Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker celebrate 1-year anniversary with Instagram tributes. pic.twitter.com/14XWuXpuZj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 13, 2021

Fans have previously gotten a look into their private relationship through their anniversary posts in June but neither posted anything this year.

The couple, who were first spotted together in 2018 while on a double-date with their previous partners — Jenner was dating Ben Simmons while Booker was with Jordyn Woods — celebrate their anniversary on June 12.

Their romantic relationship took off in 2020 after they were spotted on a road trip in the early stages of the pandemic.

Fans think Devin's social media activity suggests he and Kendall broke up.

Fans on the subreddit r/KUWTK have now gone into detective mode as one user has recently posted what they have found.

"Devin deleted or archived his photo of Kendall from New Years, Devin unliked all tweets he had liked about Kendall, Devin's brother unfollowed Kendall on IG," the Reddit user's post reads.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were spotted together recently.

Last Thursday, the two were seen celebrating Zack Bia and Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou's birthday party in West Hollywood. Both were pictured holding hands attending Kourtney's wedding to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Jenner is usually spotted court side cheering on Booker during his games, but she has not been seen during the playoffs. If she has been attending incognito, nobody has taken notice.

The rumors of a break-up are swirling but now many are beginning to reconsider that they're not calling it quits but just taking a break.

Kurtis Condra is a writer for YourTango based in San Francisco. He covers celebrity-focused news and pop culture deep dives. When he's not writing you'll catch him in the Bay Area with his pets.