Rihanna Dropped A Clue About Her Pregnancy Before The Super Bowl & We All Missed It

Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance has been a heavy focus of the media since it was confirmed in August 2022.

After her first live show in over 7 years, the pop star had the media buzzing for more reasons than her jaw-dropping performance.

She sparked pregnancy rumors after sporting what appeared to be a baby bump during the show. Although Rihanna had not yet confirmed that she was expecting another child, many may have missed a very subtle hint about her pregnancy just a week before the Super Bowl.

Rihanna disclosed that she was ‘thinking about bringing’ a special guest to her performance.

During an interview with Nate Burleson of CBS Mornings, the singer dropped a clue regarding her unconfirmed pregnancy.

When Burlson asked if she had any surprises planned for the performance, Rihanna revealed that she was “thinking about bringing someone” but was not entirely sure yet.

“You can tell me off-camera when we cut the cameras off,” Burleson joked with her, to which she laughed and replied, “no!”

Many eager fans assumed that the singer planned on bringing a guest artist along with her to the show.

Some people believed that Rihanna would bring out an artist who collaborated on a song with her, including Jay-Z, Drake, Calvin Harris, or Eminem.

Others even suggested Kanye West could make an appearance, since the two have collaborated on numerous songs together, including “All Of The Lights,” “Run This Town,” and “FourFiveSeconds.”

However, given West's recent controversies, the odds of him taking the stage alongside Rihanna were slim, to begin with.

A few fans even speculated that the singer’s boyfriend, A$AP Rocky would surprise the crowd by appearing on stage.

Although, the rapper was proudly watching from the sidelines of the field during the show.

The biggest surprise is when Rihanna took the stage wearing a red, cotton-canvas flight suit over a matching red silk jersey catsuit and introduced us to her surprise guest: her unborn baby!

The singer’s outfit was tightly fitted, and many were quick to notice that she appeared to be pregnant.

While some first suspected that she may have been carrying postpartum weight following the birth of her first child in May 2022, she made it apparent that she was expecting another baby after placing her hand over her stomach several times during the performance.

Rihanna’s pregnancy was confirmed by her rep the morning after the Super Bowl.

The news was confirmed by a representative for the singer to “The Hollywood Reporter” following her explosive performance.

This will be the pop star’s second child with rapper A$AP Rocky. The pair welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on May 13, 2022.

Congratulations to Rihanna on not only an unforgettable live performance during the Super Bowl but for becoming a mother a second time and letting fans in on the news in a way that will be talked about for years to come.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.