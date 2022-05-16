Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Have Welcomed A Baby Boy, According To Hospital Staff Member

Rihanna secretly delivered her first child on Friday, according to a user on Facebook claiming to work at the hospital she went into labor.

The Grammy-winning singer first confirmed her pregnancy in January after she was spotted with a visible baby bump while walking around New York City with Rocky.

Rihanna said she was already in her third trimester in a March interview with ELLE. And fans spotted several clues that suggest the singer's due date is in May.

Did Rihanna give birth to a baby boy?

The source made a Facebook post on Friday claiming that the pop star was about to give birth and that she had the hospital floor cleared.

Soon after, they posted an update saying that she had delivered a baby boy, writing “She HAD A BOY YALL.”

Neither Rihanna nor her partner A$AP Rocky have commented on the rumor and, given that this is merely a rumor started on Facebook, there is no way to confirm whether the singer has given birth yet.

The couple reportedly planned to cancel their baby shower following Rocky’s arrest on April 20, but decided to proceed with the festivities in private on April 22.

The event was reportedly very exclusive, with guests prevented from taking photos or videos. A source told ET that the couple believed the baby should be around family, with Rihanna flying some family from her home country of Barbados.

Rihanna's fans have been reacting to her rumored birth.

Some users expressed their reactions to the "Diamonds" singer finally becoming a mother at age 34.

However, other users believe that revealing the big news in such a way invades Rihanna’s privacy.

“Not a medical worker exposing the fact that Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy,” a Twitter user said.

A few users expressed their distaste for Rihanna allegedly clearing out the entire floor when she was about to give birth, believing it to be inconsiderate of other patients at the hospital.

“I’m actually disgusted that Rihanna had a whole hospital floor cleared for her birth,” another Twitter user said.

“Do rich people not realize that there are other women out here trying to deliver at the same time? Imagine being told ‘there's a shortage of beds’ because a famous person has taken the whole floor.”

