Why Fans Think ASAP Rocky Cheated On Rihanna With Fenty Shoe Designer Amina Muaddi

Social media users think Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have broken up amid widespread rumors that the rapper cheated on his pregnant girlfriend.

The rumors began with a tweet from fashion influencer Louis Pisano who claimed “Rihanna & A$AP Rocky have split” in a now-viral tweet.

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi. — LOUIS (@LOUIS_via_ROMA) April 14, 2022

“Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi,” Pisano concludes.

With that, fans are wondering who the woman accused of having an affair with the New York rapper is and how true are these rumors.

Who is Amina Muaddi?

Amina Muaddi, 35, is a fashion designer and shoemaker who launched her eponymous brand in 2018.

She has worked with celebrities like Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and, of course, Rihanna.

Amina Muaddi is Jordanian-Romanian but grew up in Italy.

Muaddi was born in her mother’s home country of Romania before moving to Jordan where she spent her early childhood.

At 16 she moved to Italy for high school before studying at the European Institute of Design in Milan.

She would later move to New York and eventually Paris.

Amina Muaddi designed shoes for Rihanna’s Fenty.

The singer was one of several celebrities to popularize Muaddi’s work and even hired her to design the shoes for Fenty’s 2020 drop.

“Fenty reached out to me because Ri liked what I did and she was wearing my shoes and rocking them flawlessly,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

She also gushed about Rihanna to British Vogue in 2019 saying, “She’s such a nice person.”

Amina Muaddi and ASAP Rocky have been linked in the past.

The pair collaborated on a collection of stilettos in 2020 through Rocky’s creative agency AGWE.

Pisano even claimed Muaddi and the rapper were dating a couple of years ago but it is unclear when exactly. Their shoe collection launched in December, when Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were already dating.

Did ASAP Rocky cheat on Rihanna With Amina Muaddi?

Fans of the superstar couple have been working to debunk the unverified rumors.

Just two days ago, Rihanna posted an Instagram in which she is wearing custom shoes by Muaddi, a post that was later shared on Muaddi’s account.

It seems unlikely that Rihanna would step out wearing Muaddi’s designs if the cheating rumors are true.

Fans did, however, notice that Rihanna no longer follows Muaddi. Muaddi and ASAP Rocky follow one another and Muaddi is still following Rihanna.

A source denied the allegations to TMZ, "100% false on both counts," one source said and then added, "1 million percent not true. They're fine."

Pisano’s original claim was followed by another tweet in which he claimed that things between Rihanna and ASAP Rocky “hit the fan” recently at Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles.

Fans resurfaced an anonymous tip sent into DeuxMoi several weeks ago which claimed that Rihanna was seen crying while sitting with ASAP Rocky in the restaurant before leaving out the back.

Just this week, Rihanna’s Vogue cover story was released in which she gushed about her relationship with ASAP Rocky and opened up about their excitement at becoming parents.

But now it appears the joyful relationship between the famous couple may be over.

