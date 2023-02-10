Inside Rihanna & Jay-Z’s Rumored Feud As Fans Hope They Put Differences Aside For A Joint Super Bowl Performance

For Rihanna fans everywhere, it's almost time for her highly-anticipated Super Bowl halftime performance.

It's been some time since the 'Work' singer graced the stage, with her last performance being at the 2018 Grammys to perform 'Wild Thoughts' alongside DJ Khaled.

Therefore it's no surprise that fans are paying close attention to any clues or sneak peeks that may reveal what Rihanna's first performance in five years may entail, including details of potential guest appearances.

Some fan theories have included Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and SZA, as artists that could possibly join Rihanna onstage during the Super Bowl, but other fans are speculating that it might actually be Jay-Z.

Will Jay-Z join Rihanna onstage during the Super Bowl halftime show?

While nothing has been confirmed, it hasn't stopped fans from spotting certain clues that it may happen.

Rihanna teased a snippet of her song with Jay-Z in a Super Bowl promo.

The speculation first arose after Rihanna did a recent interview for Apple Music, where at the end, the 'Love On The Brain' singer premiered a short teaser titled 'Run This Town.'

In the clip, a young girl is wearing her school uniform and flashy sunglasses as she struts down the street in her neighborhood before joining her friends to fly kites.

Jay-Z's song 'Run This Town,' which features Rihanna, can be heard playing in the background.

The ad was also posted on the NFL's official Instagram account, which has sparked theories that Jay-Z may be joining Rihanna onstage for her halftime performance at this year's Super Bowl.

Some of Jay-Z and Rihanna's other hit collaborations include 'Umbrella' and 'Talk This Talk,' along with 'Run This Town.'

Jay-Z's entertainment company is reportedly helping organize Rihanna's Super Bowl performance.

According to Capital FM, Jay-Z and his company, Roc Nation, are reportedly helping Rihanna organize her performance for the halftime show.

That would make sense since, according to the New York Times, in 2019 Jay-Z and Roc Nation entered into a multiyear partnership with the NFL to enhance the NFL's live game experiences and to amplify the league's social justice efforts.

Rihanna and Jay-Z were rumored to have fallen out as friends.

Rihanna and Jay-Z have been longtime collaborators and friends since the rapper first met Rihanna when she was 15 during his stint as president of Def Jam Recordings.

The 'Tom Ford' rapper signed Rihanna to Def Jam shortly after meeting her and is credited for the start and success of her career.

However, rumors of a rift between Jay-Z and Rihanna appeared following the leak of her eighth studio album, 'Anti,' on Jay-Z's streaming platform, TIDAL.

It was alleged that Rihanna thought Jay-Z leaked the album on purpose, though nothing was ever confirmed and the two never addressed the rumored feud, though it was reported that the leak was accidental.

There were also past rumors that Jay-Z cheated on Beyoncé with Rihanna, which originated in 2005 when Rihanna was beginning to make her mark in the music industry.

According to Cosmopolitan, it was alleged that Beyoncé and Jay-Z actually split up due to the rumors of his affair, but, according to Elle, several sources claimed that the story had been planted by a publicist to boost Rihanna's burgeoning career.

Jay-Z has previously turned down an opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl.

In a 2019 interview with the New York Daily News, Jay-Z spoke about his decision to turn down playing the halftime show.

"I didn’t like the process. I think the process of selection was fractured,” the rapper said. “Take four of us [performers] and everybody thinks they’re playing the Super Bowl."

"It’s almost like this interview process. So if I could pick one, three other people are upset. That’s not even good math. After three years, nine people are upset and three people are going to play. I just think the process could’ve been more definite."

Ahead of the 2020 Super Bowl, in an interview with The New York Times, Jay-Z recalled being upset after the NFL approached him about making sure he would bring Rihanna and Kanye West to perform their collaboration, 'Run This Town.'

“Of course, I would have,” JAY-Z told the publication. “But I said, ‘No, you get me.’ That is not how you go about it, telling someone that they’re going to do the halftime show contingent on who they bring."

"I said forget it. It was a principle thing.”

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.