Kim Kardashian’s Rep Reacts To Claims That She Was Rejected From Attending The Queen’s Jubilee In London

Kim Kardashian reportedly didn’t attempt to attend the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations despite claims that she was refused an invite.

After Kardashian, 41, was spotted in London with Pete Davidson, 28, The Daily Mail reported that her representatives were trying to secure tickets to Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, prompting more rumors.

Reports circulated that Kim Kardashian was denied tickets to the Queen’s Jubilee.

They alleged that Kardashian’s team even said that she was so desperate to attend that she would even accept tickets that aren’t VIP.

The outlet also alleged that Kardashian was shocked that she was denied tickets.

“Kim rarely gets turned down to attend any event, so this has been quite surprising, especially as she doesn't visit the UK often,” the source claimed.

“Kim and Pete love the Royal Family and really wanted to be a part of this special celebration.”

The outlet reported that Kardashian was not only turned down by the Palace but also by publicists at the BBC who will be broadcasting the Jubilee.

However, there doesn’t seem to be much truth to these claims.

Kim Kardashian’s team says she never asked to attend the Jubilee.

A representative for the Skims founder told Page Six she was in London to support Davidson with a “secret project” that he’s working on.

The comedian’s career seems to be progressing on to bigger things amid reports that he won’t return to “Saturday Night Live” next season.

Kardashian and Davidson were seen hand-in-hand in London during the week as the city prepared to host the many Jubilee celebrations.

However, according to Kardashian’s team, the timing of her London trip was just a coincidence and she never had any plans to join in on the party.

The representative also stated that Kardashian returned to Los Angeles on Wednesday for a photoshoot so will not even be in the UK for the Queen’s historic event.

Other stars, however, will attend the event.

Queen, Diana Ross and Nile Rodgers will perform at the celebrations. Other stars like while Sir Attenborough and David Beckham are set to make appearances.

Tickets for the highly coveted event were allocated via a public ballot, and 7,500 have been given to key workers, those in the Armed Forces, volunteers and charities.

The Queen herself will not attend the public celebrations as she is “pacing herself” according to Royal insiders.

Instead, she will be watching on TV from Windsor Castle while members of the Royal Family attend on her behalf.

With the launch of her new and highly controversial skincare line SKKN, it seems Kardashian is also too busy to attend the event in-person, even if she had been invited.

