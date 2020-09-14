'The Masked Singer' Season 4 Spoilers: Who Are ALL The Celebrities Behind The Masks?

Season 4 is coming, and 14 new masks have been revealed!

Starting on Wednesday, September 23, The Masked Singer returns to Fox for its fourth season, and now, we finally have our first look at who will be competing this season — that is, what costumes the contestants will be wearing are, anyway. Recently, Fox revealed 14 masks that will be debuting on Season 4, and now, it's time to let the guessing begin... even though there isn't much to go off of just yet, since we haven't heard the celebs behind these masks sing.

For those unfamiliar with the show but ready to jump in, here's how it works: Different celebrities — some who have a background in music and some who don't — wear elaborate costumes that usually have something to do with who they are or their career and background and perform on the Masked Singer stage, allowing the judges to guess who they are. Week after week, the audience votes and when a contestant is eliminated, their identity is officially revealed and they leave the show.

The fun begins later this months, so let's get on with some The Masked Singer season 4 spoilers!

Who are the masked celebrities on The Masked Singer Season 4?

Here's what we know so far.

Who is Snow Owl on The Masked Singer?

Yep, there are two Snow Owl costumes, according to the videos from the show so far. There's a chance that it could be twins, siblings, a couple... the choices here are endless, and some fans on Twitter are even guessing that it's Ashley Tisdale and Lucas Grabeel, who played brother and sister on High School Musical. Other guesses include siblings Julianne and Derek Hough or R&B duo Chloe x Halle.

Who is Gremlin on The Masked Singer?

There aren't a lot of clues out there about the Gremlin costume yet, but since it's likely a shorter celebrity, one fan on Twitter is guessing that it may end up being Danny DeVito.

Who is Dragon on The Masked Singer?

After hearing the Dragon's edited voice on a preview, some fans on Reddit think it could be either Seth Rogen or Jonah Hill, with others pointing out what a familiar voice he has. It definitely seems like the celeb in the dragon costume is a man, though... even if that doesn't narrow things down by much.

Who is Crocodile on The Masked Singer?

Even though the Crocodile's costume is entirely hot pink, it's hard to say for sure if the celeb inside is a man or a woman based just on the color. Not many guesses have been made about him or her just yet, but Twitter users have speculated it could be actor Kel Mitchell or singer-songwriter Elle King.

Who is Giraffe on The Masked Singer?

Considering the Giraffe's baroque-era costume, many fans are wondering if it might be someone from Hamilton, with some fans on Reddit guessing Jonathan Groff. That would definitely make sense... and would be pretty epic for fans of the popular musical that recently made its way to Disney+.

Who is Broccoli on The Masked Singer?

Since the Broccoli's clue video pointed out that when he's around, it's "always raining at least 2 men," fans have been assuming that's a reference to the CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, leaving them wondering if it's one of the cast members from that show — possibly Charlie Sheen, Jon Cryer, or Angus T. Jones.

Who is Popcorn on The Masked Singer?

Wearing a dress with a bow and sporting some huge eyelashes, the Popcorn costume is very feminine, giving off the vibes that the celebrity inside of this costume is a lady. What lady? The jury's still out on that one at this point, since not too many clues have been given so far but some Twitter guesses include Paula Abdul, Miley Cyrus, or Janelle Monae.

Who is Seahorse on The Masked Singer?

Based on just one tweet, some fans think that the Seahorse Is a major singer: Ariana Grande. According to fans on Twitter, the fact that Grande once tweeted that she has a seahorse ring she's never taking off is enough of a clue that she might be inside of this costume ... and since her voice is so distinctive, it'll be easy to tell right off the bat if this theory is correct.

Who is Jellyfish on The Masked Singer?

Some people believe the Jellyfish mask is Lily Allen for two reasons — the trenchcoat part of the costume could be a nod to the United Kingdom, where that kind of jacket is most popular, and the fact that she's recently been posting things in the jellyfish's green color scheme on her Instagram stories. Plus, the fact that she recently married Stranger Things star David Harbour could signal that she's not planning to go back to the UK anytime soon.

Who is Mushroom on The Masked Singer?

Yet another food-themed costume! Some fans on Reddit believe that the Mushroom costume will hide this season's most legendary celebrity, while others believe that the mushroom could reference the fact that it's actually a celebrity chef. Other Twitter guesses include Billy Porter, Matthew Gray Gubler, and Chevy Chase.

Who is Whatchamacalit on The Masked Singer?

The Whatchamacalit isn't really anything in particular — just a whatchamacalit with long hair, one eye, and is leaving a lot of fans drawing a blank. Some people are drawing melted popsicle comparisons, and others think it looks Muppet-like. Twittter guesses include magicians Penn Gilette or Criss Angel.

Who is Squiggly Monster on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer usually features some kind of monster, and this season, it's one of a squiggly variety. One fan on Reddit has a pretty solid theory — since the monster seems Tim Burton-esque and straight out of the Upside Down all at the same time, they believe it could be Winona Ryder, who has starred in both Beetlejuice and Stranger Things.

Who is Baby Alien on The Masked Singer?

Since the number five was one of the Baby Alien's big clues and Jeff Dunham has five children, some people on Reddit believe it could be him. Others guess Frank Oz, who voiced Yoda, since he's also a puppeteer and a baby alien would be a good reference to Baby Yoda.

Who is Sun on The Masked Singer?

The Sun's clues seemed to hint that they're an Olympian, potentially someone who does winter sports, leading some fans on Reddit to believe it could be Lindsey Vaughn, the Olympic ski racer.

It's hard to say for sure who's behind these masks without seeing more of the show, but hopefully, there are more clues on the way soon before the show premieres later this month.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.