Self-Proclaimed ‘Heartbreaker’ Shares Top 5 Worst Zodiac Signs For Men To Date — Women Are Not Amused

Everyone who knows anything about astrology has weighed their options when deciding what astrological signs they are most compatible with.

Many of us reference the zodiac when determining what characteristics, traits, and flaws a potential mate might be hiding.

A TikToker named Nino thought he would help out his fellow man by telling them what the top five worst zodiac signs to date are.

The video was titled "Did I get it right?" and he starts by saying, "Listen, I’m not some super zodiac type guy, but some s--t’s kind of spooky… the patterns."

He then goes on to list and describe the undesirable traits from the following 5 Zodiac signs.

Nino starts by listing Capricorns.

According to him, they should be avoided because “They are controlling, sneaky, will lie to you, and these people are cold-hearted, bro.

"I’m telling you! Don’t waste your time, fellows.”

Capricorns are an earth sign and are born between December 22nd and January 19th.

They are characterized by their abilities to be patient, their perseverance, and their unwavering dedication.

The self-proclaimed "Heartbreaker" calls out Tauruses next.

He believes they are extremely hard-headed and will argue with you until the end of time.

Nino adds, “They think they’re always right, no matter what. It’s a waste of time.”

People born under the astrological sign of Taurus were born between April 20th and May 20th and are also earth signs.

They tend to be a bit bullheaded, but also enjoy peace and serenity.

Third on Nino’s undesirable list is Pisces.

In his opinion, “They are the biggest babies in the world. They literally play the victim role to the max! They can do you so wrong, and yet they’re the victim somehow.”

A water sign born between February 19th and March 20th, Pisces are considered to be the most empathetic, sensitive, and intuitive sign of the zodiac.

They absorb the emotions of everyone around them and learn from them.

Nino believes that Sagittarius are difficult to have a relationship with.

He outright calls them “trifling” and claims they are unable to commit to anybody.

Like the Taurus, Nino thinks there is no situation where a Sagittarius would admit wrongdoing.

Those who are born under the Sagittarius astrological sign were born between November 22nd and December 21st and are fire signs.

They have an insatiable thirst for knowledge and are die-hard when it comes to pursuing their goals.

Last on Nino’s list is the Aquarius.

In his words, “Aquarius are super masculine. Like… bro… we don’t need all that. Just be a girl, you know what I’m saying. Super masculine! It’s never gonna work.”

Aquarius birthdays are between January 20th and February 18th.

Although ‘aqua’ is part of the name, they are actually air signs.

Aquarius are known as humanitarians out to make the world a better place.

They are innovative and revolutionary, with a progressive state of mind.

Viewers were quick to shoot insults back at Nino, offended by his assumptions about them.

One person wrote, “Only a real man can appreciate an Aquarius woman. We don’t actually care what others think of us either.”

A second Aquarius believed that the "Heartbreaker" was confusing their strength with masculinity.

She said, “Aquarius is an alpha woman [who] never gives up, no matter what happens."

Another commenter, presumably a Sagittarius agreed with the TikToker’s take on their inability to commit but had a logical reason.

They stated, “As a Sagittarius we’re like penguins when we pick a mate it’s life loyal type. We bond like nothing else. So, we have to be careful.”

Most people took issue with how they were portrayed by Nino, understanding that relationships are a personal choice and what works for one person may not work for another.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment and news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.