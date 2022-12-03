Man Pretends Not To Know Fiancée After She Has A 'Meltdown' And Is Kicked Off Their Flight

"I imagine I'm gonna get raked over the coals for this one," one man started off his Reddit post shared to the subreddit "r/AmItheA-hole."

The subreddit, AITA, is a forum where users try to figure out if they were wrong or not in an argument that has been bothering them.

For one man, he took to the forum to share a debacle that ensued between him and his fiancée after she was thrown off a flight they'd both been on.

In his Reddit post, the man explained that he and his fiancée had been on their way back home from a vacation.

His fiancée tried to travel onto the plane with a "regular full-size bag."

Before boarding their flight, the man told his fiancée that she should consider bringing a smaller bag as a carry-on so she can take it on the plane, though she refused to listen.

"[She] chose to bring basically a regular full-size bag that barely fits the standards of carry-on, but generally speaking the airline worker doesn't wanna deal with the trouble and allows it through," the man wrote.

However, in their instance, his fiancée was stopped by an airline worker as they were boarding.

"It was a packed flight, we were boarding last in economy," he continued. "I got through just fine first with my little backpack, but I could hear the argument from the boarding tunnel and it was getting heated."

Before he could go back to his fiancée to try and smooth out the argument, he noticed her rush past him to board the plane.

He immediately assumed that the argument between his fiancée and the airline worker had been smoothed out and she had been given permission to board, though he later found out that wasn't the truth.

After the couple found their seats, the man "could tell that she was upset" so he decided to try and take a nap in the window seat.

The woman was then approached by an airline worker and cop, who asked her to leave the plane.

While the man and his fiancée were waiting for their flight to take off, an airline worker and police officer approached the two of them.

They tell the man's fiancée that she needs to exit the plane immediately.

"She tries to plead and cry, etc. but they are not having it," he recalled.

However, when the cop then turns to the man and asks if he and his fiancée are together, he adamantly denies that he knows her.

"Maybe in a moment of panic or just plain self-preservation...the cop asks if we're together, and I blurt out, "NO!" shaking my head emphatically."

At his response, his fiancée became enraged but stood up to follow the cop off the plane, while he continued to sit there.

When his fiancée was eventually able to get a flight back home, he was there to pick her up from the airport.

The man noted that she "obviously thought I was the a-hole" for pretending not to know her and leaving her on the flight while she was kicked off.

Most people who commented under the man's Reddit post agreed that he was NTA (Not The A-hole).

"Honesty, I was ready to rake you over the coals. But now I’m thinking (not the a-hole). This isn’t like your fiancée had an anxiety attack over [a] fear of flying. It sounds to me like a full-on grown woman temper tantrum," one user wrote.

Another user added, "When people behave so badly that the police get involved, my loyalty to them disappears. Frankly, in your shoes, I'd just want to get home ASAP, and she can deal with the situation she created."

A third user chimed in, pointing out that while the man's fiancée was in the wrong for trying to board the plane, he shouldn't have pretended not to know her.

"Your fiancée for forcing her way past boarding, and you for pretending you didn't know the woman you had intended to marry. You didn't act like a partner, you acted like a coward."

