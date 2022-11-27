Man's Wife Wants To Cancel Christmas With His Family After His Mom's Unhinged Reaction To Her 'Cookie Sample'

Each family has their own holiday traditions but one family’s tradition has seemed to cause strife among everybody involved.

One man has taken to Reddit’s “r/AmItheA–hole” (AITA) to share how one family tradition is forcing his wife to cancel Christmas. The subreddit is a place where users from across the internet ask for advice on a conflict in their lives.

The man’s mother insists on the women of the family sending her ‘samples’ of the desert they’ll be making for Christmas.

The man starts the post off by giving some much-needed context to the story.

“For every holiday, my mother would ask the women in the family (my sisters, sister-in-law, my wife, my female cousins) to send ‘samples’ of the desserts they plan to bring to the celebration for testing and to see if these desserts could make it to the food menu,” he begins.

But despite her best efforts, his wife’s desserts have consistently been rejected year after year.

According to the mother, she’s just trying to keep “the guests' best interest at heart” yet his wife still thinks that her mother-in-law is deliberately rejecting her desserts.

“For this year's Christmas, my mother is doing the same thing but this time, she told every woman who is participating to make a ‘cookie sample’ and send it to her for testing,” he continues.

“My wife took it as a challenge and to be honest she worked really hard to make a good sample and sent it to my mother days ago and the results just came in yesterday.”

When he returned home from work, he found his wife crying because her sample was yet again rejected by his mother.

Now, his wife is refusing to go to Christmas.

The two began to argue, with the husband calling her “unreasonable to decide to bail on the whole family over some cookie sample.”

But in a later edit, he clarifies that it wasn’t just her dessert that was rejected but also his sister-in-law and younger sister.

Due to this, now his sister-in-law has decided not to go as well because of the desert issue.

Reddit has collectively agreed he is in the wrong.

First and foremost, many pointed out how ridiculous the ‘tradition’ is.

“What is this tradition? Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen family Christmas party? I have never done more than bring a few cookies and if no one eats them, I take them home,” one user wrote.

“I understand assigning big-ticket items like the turkey or ham or whatever, but cookies? And rejecting the wife every year is clearly on purpose. It's so obvious.”

Many also pointed out how sexist it was to only have the women participate in this ‘tradition.’

“The fact that only the women have to do this stupid humiliating ‘tradition’ makes [mother-in-law] the a–hole already. You not sticking up for your wife makes you another major AH,” the user said.

Everybody has their own traditions but when it’s rooted in sexism and intentionally plays favorites, something is definitely wrong with that.

