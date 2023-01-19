Man Kicks Mom Out Of His Wedding Over Comments Made To His Stepmom — With Whom His Dad Had An Affair

A man decided to uninvite his mother from his wedding after she made a disparaging remark against his stepmother.

Posting to the subreddit "r/AmItheA--hole" (AITA) — a forum where users try to figure out if they were wrong or not in an argument that has been bothering them — he explained the events leading up to him having to stand up for his stepmom against his own mother.

In his Reddit post, the man, 28, wrote that he will soon be marrying his fiancée, Lauren, 27, and both of his parents were supposed to be at the ceremony.

He kicked his mom out of his wedding after she mocked his stepmom for not being able to have kids.

While he used to think his parents had a good enough relationship, as he grew older, he realized his mom had never treated his dad with kindness.

Since discovering his mother's true personality, he started growing closer to his father.

While he was in college, his parents told him they would be getting a divorce, which didn't shock him. What did surprise him was learning that his father had cheated on his mother, which lead to their relationship deteriorating slightly.

"Eventually I reached back out and we discussed what happened. He apologized. But expressed he was done being treated poorly and wanted a divorce years earlier," he wrote, adding that his mother had threatened to take full custody of him, which was why his father stayed married to her.

During their conversation, his father told him he was dating someone new.

When he eventually met his father's new girlfriend, now stepmother, they managed to form a great relationship.

"I’ve tried getting my mom to date but all she wants to do is badmouth my dad and his now wife. I have to always have two separate events for everything, which is [understandable]," he said.

However, he wasn't able to host a separate event for his engagement party, which meant his mother was in the same room as his father and stepmom.

At the engagement party, his mom and stepmom got into a huge fight, calling the man's stepmom a "homewrecker."

"I once again talked to my mom saying, 'okay that was your one free jab.' If you can’t behave and be there for me [and] Lauren then don’t show up [to the wedding]," he recalled his warning to his mom.

His stepmother ended up apologizing, and in an effort to make it up to the couple, rented a winery so they could enjoy a pleasant wedding shower.

When the time for the wedding shower came around, it started off well, until the man noticed his stepmom crying to her sister and his dad.

"I asked what happened and her sister told me that my mom called my stepmom a 'melodramatic c-t who won’t ever be a real mom,'" he continued, adding that his stepmom is unable to have children of her own.

After learning what his mother had said, he immediately confronted her about it, telling her she needed to leave and wouldn't be allowed at his wedding anymore.

A majority of people who commented on the man's Reddit post agreed that he was NTA (Not The A-hole).

"Your mom has already tainted two events related to your wedding with her inappropriate behavior," one user wrote.

"She doesn’t deserve the opportunity to ruin the third and most important event."

Another user added, "The problem isn't even really between your mum and stepmom, it's your mum's total disregard for you and your happiness."

"If she can't keep it civil and let the light shine on you and [your] fiancée, then you're absolutely right to uninvite her to your most special day."

A third user chimed in, "Two strikes is plenty. If your mom can't smile and be polite at these family functions it's reasonable to exclude her."

"Your mom is now discovering that you are no longer a kid and you mean what you say. Back down now and her temper tantrums will continue because there are no consequences."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.